With the deserts of Arrakis just on the cinematic event horizon and the Fremen drums of war heralding Dune: Part Two‘s premiere in theaters, the weirdest-looking popcorn bucket you’ll see in your life has surfaced online, and fans don’t know quite what to make of it.

Cinemagoers are no stranger to the art of upsell merchandise. That’s doubly true whenever we talk about prominent franchises with enough hype to carry a dozen independent releases. And while Dune is not a record-shattering blockbuster in the traditional sense, a lot of excitement is hovering around this sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s acclaimed 2021 flick.

And so, to spice up your special night (if you’ll pardon the pun), there will be a special popcorn bucket, increasing your immersion both in the aesthetic and thematic sense. The only problem is the shape of the bucket in question, which will make you feel like you’re reaching into the literal maws of a Sandworm for a handful of corn puffs.

Is the Dune 2 popcorn bucket going to eat me?

The special edition popcorn bucket for Dune 2 pic.twitter.com/telcFk08yj — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) January 26, 2024

You’ll have to admit that the jokes basically write themselves. When looking at the Sandworm bucket, some folks can’t help but be reminded of something altogether inappropriate. The mere thought of the people seated next to you reaching into their buckets while you’re watching the epic next chapter to Paul Atreides’ story… I think you get the overall gist of it without me having to elaborate any further. (And no, with any luck, your bucket won’t actually begin gnawing on your forearm.)

Me at the theater for Dune 2 pretending like i can't see the guy seated beside me violating a sand worm pic.twitter.com/bBMiGd7U5N — elena (@grnformicatable) January 26, 2024

Note that we have no confirmation as to whether these Sandworm-shaped buckets are the official supplementary snack for Dune: Part Two. As such, more details will be forthcoming as we inch closer to the premiere date of March 1.

You might be wondering about the potential price. We know that these special treats can go for egregious sums, like the outrageous $65 Barbie bucket that came with a car and a doll. Other examples include the Groot-inspired Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 buckets, which sold for $25, and of course, the recent Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie, which could go up as much as $20 and ended up on eBay for hundreds of dollars for being limited. You can probably expect to pay more for this Sandworm bucket than your ticket, so I guess it will ultimately boil down to how much of a Dune fan you are, or whether you find the idea of munching on something that comes out of the gullet of a Sandworm particularly appealing.