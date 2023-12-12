‘Eyes of Wakanda’ release window, cast, plot, and more

What do you mean Marvel actually managed to keep this one under wraps?

Animation has always been a huge part of the Marvel brand, so it only makes sense that the studio is preparing something big for 2024. The most exciting of those projects is arguably Eyes of Wakanda.

The show, which will be streaming on Disney Plus, was announced at the premiere of the first two episodes of the second season of fellow Marvel animated series What If…? along with other plans for the 2024 slate on the animation side of things. Although Eyes of Wakanda was the most unexpected bit of news, Marvel also confirmed that a couple of shows we already knew about, X-Men 97’ and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (the new name for Spider-Man: Freshman Year), will be arriving in the next few months.

What did we see? A super exciting Marvel Animation sizzle reel featuring Eyes of Wakanda – Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts, X-Men ’97, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man! #Marvel pic.twitter.com/i3oetMkQ1D — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) December 12, 2023

What is Eyes of Wakanda about?

Image via Marvel Studios

The official synopsis for the new Black Panther animated series describes the plot as follows: “Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.”

That is the full extent of what has been officially revealed about Eyes of Wakanda so far, but it does allude to the show being stretched out across multiple decades, or even years of the African country’s history. The synopsis also tells us that even if the cast we’ve become familiar with in the films could show up at some point to voice their animated counterparts, we shouldn’t expect the show to revolve around the world of Wakanda as we know it.

Most likely, Eyes of Wakanda will be extending the lore of the fictional secret nation, taking us back to the reign of T’Chaka or even earlier. As a result, it’s highly probable that these “brave warriors” described in the synopsis are not characters we already know, but who could be related to the core group of Black Panther and Wakanda Forever, namely the Dora Milaje and other special forces.

Could this new project be related to the rumored Okoye stand-alone series?

Are any of the Black Panther actors returning for Eyes of Wakanda?

Image via Marvel Studios

Since we don’t know for sure which characters will be featured in Eyes of Wakanda, it’s impossible to speculate about which cast members might contribute to the show. Neither Disney or Marvel have shared any cast-related news pertaining to this mysterious upcoming show.

If the “brave warriors” teased in the synopsis really are the Dora Milaje, maybe we will be hearing the voices of Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, and Michael Coel soon.

When is the new Black Panther show Eyes of Wakanda coming out?

Image via Disney Plus

All we know for sure is that Eyes of Wakanda will be making its way to Disney Plus in 2024. We can look at the schedule for Marvel television in the upcoming year to get a clearer picture.

The only release date we know for sure is Echo‘s. The show about Hawkeye antagonist Maya Lopez and her history with Kingpin Wilson Fisk drops January 10 on Disney Plus. As far as other shows are concerned, all we have to go on are rumors. X-Men 97 is also reportedly hitting the streamer in the early months of 2024, while Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are rumored to drop in September and November respectively.

The summer is looking pretty empty for Marvel Disney Plus properties as it stands, so could that be the release window for Eyes of Wakanda?