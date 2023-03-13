‘Black Panther’ star promises a vague update on the Disney Plus spinoff series and delivers

After the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios is eager to develop the story of the technologically advanced African nation and its characters beyond the titular hero. The first of these projects will be a Disney Plus show about Wakanda centered around Danai Gurira’s Okoye, last seen becoming a ‘Midnight Angel’, putting up a fierce fight against Namor’s forces, and rescuing Everett Ross from being arrested after helping Wakanda.

So, what could Okoye’s Disney Plus future look like? Danai Gurira was interviewed on the Oscars red carpet by Entertainment Tonight, where she was pressed for details on the upcoming show. As per usual with Marvel Studios projects, she had to remain tight-lipped on specifics, promising and delivering a “vague” update.

“I have been told I can speak of it vaguely so I will vaguely respond. Yes. There’s my response.”

Well, at least it’s confirmation that the show is happening. Gurira was asked a few more questions about whether the show would develop Okoye’s character, and, clearly choosing her words carefully, she responded:

“All I’ll say is I can answer one of those questions. However, I guess the answer behind a story like that if one were to exist would be to explore the character in ways we haven’t yet. But who knows?”

It seems that at least some of the Wakanda Forever plotlines will be picked up in Ironheart later this year, so we may see the events of that show set up the Okoye series, though not much else is known. Judging by the slate of already announced shows, it will likely arrive as part of the MCU’s Phase 6, meaning we should expect it sometime in 2025.

We’ll keep our ear to the ground for more details, though as far as we’re concerned, any further Wakandan action in any form is very much welcome.