5 ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ characters that would make ‘Okoye’ a Marvel must-watch

With Danai Gurira finally acknowledging the possibility of an upcoming Okoye solo outing, it’s hard to keep our minds from running wild with possible scenarios and storylines for Marvel to bring to life as it strives to expand the already incredibly rich world of Wakanda.

The last we saw of Okoye was, of course, in the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nominated Black Panther, Wakanda Forever. Her character arc was one of the most hard-hitting in the film, as she struggled to make sense of her purpose outside of the Dora Milaje, and come to terms with not always being able to protect her country and those she loves. She also became a Midnight Angel, along with Aneka — a group with its own interesting and yet unexplored comic book background.

As talented as she is, Gurira will likely take Marvel to new heights by receiving her own platform to explore the emotional depth of Okoye, who is already a fascinating character in her own right.

As her duty and calling, the Dora Milaje will likely feature heavily in the possible Okoye standalone project, but there are a couple of other familiar faces we’d like to see return for the promising story.

M’Baku

via Marvel Studios

M’Baku is now King of Wakanda, which will certainly play a big role in Okoye’s life going forward. Her loyalty has always been with her sovereign first, even during the brief period when Erik Killmonger ruled over Wakanda, making her choose between duty and morals. Hopefully, that won’t be a problem under M’Baku’s rule, considering the character has evolved significantly since he was first introduced as the frightful and isolated leader of the Jabari Tribe in Black Panther.

Okoye and M’Baku have been the protagonists of some of the MCU’s funniest banter (who could forget the latter’s “You bald-headed demon” line), so giving up the opportunity to bring that into the possible upcoming Disney Plus show would be a waste. Gurira and Winston Duke’s comedic chemistry and timing are challenged by few.

Aneka and Ayo

via Marvel Studios

Marvel would not have brought an actress as coveted as Michaela Coel into its roster if it didn’t have big plans for the character of Aneka. Her presence in an Okoye-centered project is almost a given after the two donned their Midnight Angel Armors in Wakanda Forever, creating the nation’s newest protector duo.

Where there is Aneka, there has to be Ayo. For too long, Marvel has robbed us of seeing this comic book romance play out on screen, and a full-fledged multi-episode series would be the best way to finally make it happen. Ayo was the second in command to Okoye during her time in the Dora Milaje, rising in rank and becoming General when Queen Ramonda stripped the former of her title. There’s more than enough potential for good drama around that new dynamic.

Prince T’Challa II, or Toussaint

via Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Toussaint was the big reveal of Wakanda Forever, when Nakia told Shuri she and T’Challa had a son, which they had decided to keep secret to shield him from the pressures of the throne. Okoye isn’t aware of his existence at the end of the film, but since Prince T’Challa II is bound to play a big role in the future of Wakanda, she will undoubtedly soon find out. Whether that will happen in her upcoming series or not, it’s hard to tell.

We’re sure Nakia plans to let Toussaint choose his own path forward. However, if that happens to be making a claim for the throne of Wakanda, his relationship with Okoye could be vital, perhaps as his mentor.

Hopeful Bonus: W’Kabi

via Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that W’Kabi and Okoye were still husband and wife, but that the detractor, who chose to go against T’Challa in the first film in favor of defending Killmonger’s cause, was now banished from Wakandan society. Even though it could prove difficult to bring Daniel Kaluuya back to the MCU, not including him in a show about Okoye would be even more difficult to justify, unless they break the couple up.

W’Kabi’s role in 2018’s Black Panther showed a lot of potential for an interesting character arc, of which we have been only given a taste. His morals don’t seem to be as upstanding as his wife’s, so understanding the two’s relationship would be a great contribution to fleshing out Okoye’s character. It goes without saying that Kaluuya is an invaluable addition to any cast he joins, and having him back in the MCU would be fantastic.

We Got This Covered will continue to report on the rumored Okoye series as soon as new details are revealed. Until then, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally available to stream on Disney Plus.