Former MCU star just well and truly destroyed rumors of their ‘Avengers’ comeback, and we’re so glad

Avengers: Secret Wars has arguably the greatest crossover potential of any Marvel Studios movie to date as it can bring back literally any Marvel actor, character, or IP it wants, whether they’re MCU or not, thanks to its multiversal scope. It sounds like we can rule out one franchise from returning in the 2027 movie, though, and honestly we’re so relieved.

First of all, a surprising rumor swirled that the Inhumans, of all teams, were all set to make a comeback in Secret Wars. Going by the use of a promo image from the ill-fated and much-hated Inhumans TV series from 2017, the OP of this rumor was indicating that the original cast would be returning for the project. However, it sounds like this is 100% not happening, as the notion has been nixed by someone who should really know — Black Bolt himself, Anson Mount.

“This is so interesting,” Mount wrote, in a perfectly savage tongue-in-cheek response to the rumor. “Please tell us more about this contract I apparently signed in my sleep. I’m so curious to hear all the juicy details from a feed that is clearly not a click-farm.”

This is so interesting. Please tell us more about this contract I apparently signed in my sleep. I’m so curious to hear all the juicy details from a feed that is clearly not a click-farm. https://t.co/gDj2XIzzkT — Anson Mount 🖖 (@ansonmount) June 1, 2024

We all knew Black Bolt had the power to destroy people with his words, but hoo boy, not like this.

Like Fetch, Marvel needs to stop trying to make Inhumans happen

All in all, it’s got to be for the best that it seems the Inhumans aren’t returning in Secret Wars. While the characters have their fans, of course, Marvel’s multi-media attempt to launch the Inhumans into the big leagues in the mid-2010s — all because Fox owned the X-Men at the time — is widely viewed as an abysmal failure. Now that Marvel has the rights to the X-Men back, there really is no need to try again, especially as the Inhumans show has precisely zero nostalgia and love behind it.

Of course, Mount did return as Blackagar Boltagon once before in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but this felt more like an apology for sticking the talented actor in the notorious ABC production the first time around then an actual bid to relaunch the Inhumans. And if it was, it was certainly a dumb idea to kill Black Bolt off within five minutes, in such a ghoulish fashion.

With the X-Men and the Fantastic Four and who knows who else on their way, there’s simply no room for the Inhumans in the MCU at this point. Meanwhile, Mount is no doubt happy to leave Black Bolt in his past now that he’s got a much more iconic role in his pocket, playing Captain Christopher Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

As Regina George, aka Christine Palmer, might say, stop trying to make Inhumans happen, Marvel. It’s not going to happen.

