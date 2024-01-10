How does Daredevil see?

Daredevil is one of the most beloved superheroes in Marvel, but how exactly is he able to see?

Whether it’s Charlie Cox’s beloved interpretation, Ben Affleck’s slightly cartoonish version, or his decades of critically acclaimed comic book adventures, Daredevil is undoubtedly one of the most popular heroes in the massive Marvel universe. And with the character receiving an uptick in interest thanks to Echo, MCU die-hards and superhero supporters are fondly remembering tidbits about Daredevil and his abilities.

Daredevil, of course, is the superhero alias of Matt Murdock, and is one of the most memorable heroes in the crime-fighting realm. That being said, Murdock didn’t fully become Daredevil until a chemical accident resulted in a radioactive substance getting into his eyes and ripping his sight from him when he was just a little boy. At least it’s better than the fate of Bruce Wayne’s parents when he was a young boy, though. Right, Batman?

Aside from his ever-present charm and good looks, folks are most intrigued by Daredevil due to his ability to see even though he’s completely blind.

So, how is Daredevil able to see?

Image via Marvel Television

Murdock’s powers are essentially an exaggeration of the real-life phenomenon of those missing a particular sense finding their remaining ones heightened. In simpler terms, Daredevil / Matt Murdock might not be able to see, but his superhuman senses are incredibly stronger as a result. In order to “see”, Daredevil utilizes his overly strong active senses — including his ability to touch, to hear, to smell and to taste.

In regards to Cox’s portrayal specifically, he worked with a blind consultant to ensure that he wouldn’t make a mistake while playing the character on screen. So while Daredevil might not possess the actual ability to see his enemies, foes, and even friends, he’ll do whatever is necessary to either stand beside his friends and fight or take matters into his own hands and release fury upon his enemies.