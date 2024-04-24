Remember when Kevin Feige said he wanted the Marvel Cinematic Universe to still be going strong over 80 years from now? Now, Kevin, it’s bold of you assume that society, and by extension film franchises, will be going strong 80 years from now. Nevertheless, it’s a beautiful dream, even if most of us would be quicker to hope for 80 more years of X-Men ’97.

Indeed, while Earth-199999 continues to recalibrate itself, Beau DeMayo‘s mutant-centric masterpiece has been deadlifting Marvel Studios’ reputation for over a month now, and we’ve still got an epic, three-part finale to work through at the time of writing.

The question is, then; when all is said and done, how many of X-Men ’97‘s hearty creative calories will we have consumed?

How many episodes of X-Men ’97 will there be?

Screenshot via Disney Plus/Marvel Animation

By the time season one of X-Men ’97 has concluded, 10 episodes will have greeted us. This is far from the final answer, however, as a second season is currently in production as we speak, and a third season stands by in development.

Whether or not the following seasons will also consist of 10 episodes is anyone’s guess, but it wouldn’t be a terribly unsafe bet. The real question is whether season three will be able to keep the show’s momentum — and, subsequently, the demand — going.

Indeed, with season one and two having been spearheaded by the now-fired Beau DeMayo (the reason for his firing remains undeclared), whose writing is entirely responsible for making ’97 as sensational as it is, time will only tell if his season three successor can pull off something similar. That assumes, of course, that Marvel Studios doesn’t welcome DeMayo back before then.

X-Men ’97 is currently streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday until the season finale on May 15.

