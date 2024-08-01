‘I can’t unknow it’: Ryan Reynolds teases the truth behind ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s biggest mystery that could play out in ‘Secret Wars’

Ryan Reynolds wants you to know he has all the answers when it comes to Deadpool & Wolverine‘s most perplexing mystery, even if he isn’t ready to share them with the rest of the class just yet.

Surprisingly, given how it was described as both a finale to Fox’s X-Men franchise and the opening salvo of the MCU’s “mutant era,” Deadpool 3 is actually a largely standalone endeavor that’s not all that bothered about establishing any ongoing plot threads for the future of Marvel. Excepting, that is, dropping Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s anti-heroes into the 616 mix, which could well pay off in a big way come Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

This is even alluded to in the movie itself. Memorably, when Mr. Paradox is showcasing a bunch of iconic Marvel clips to Wade Wilson, one sees Thor sobbing over what looks to be a dying Deadpool. A flustered Paradox admits that Wade wasn’t supposed to see that yet, as it’s from the future. DP continues to mention and deliriously daydream about the Asgardian throughout the film, but we never did get a clear answer on why exactly Thor was crying.

We didn’t, but apparently Reynolds did. Being the cruel tease that he is, Reynolds shared a behind-the scenes shot from filming on that moment, along with the promise that he’s well aware of why Thor was bawling up a storm over Wade’s body. “I know why Thor was crying,” he said. “I can’t unknow it.”

Really? That’s all you’re going to give us, Ryan? With Reynolds’ tormenting tease, it’s easy to imagine there’s some bigger conspiracy at work here and this tearful bit of foreshadowing is setting up some payoff later down the line — in the grand finale to the Multiverse saga itself, perhaps? As one fan quipped, “Must be a Secret… maybe some Wars…”

Of course, the real reason Thor is crying in this vision of the future is because that’s what Chris Hemsworth was doing in the repurposed Thor: The Dark World footage that was used to make this cameo possible (they already forked out for one Chris, they couldn’t afford two). We also can’t rule out that this wasn’t all a ruse concocted by Paradox — maybe he deliberately edited TVA footage to entice Wade further, as we know he was desperate to recruit DP to his cause.

Alternatively, who knows, perhaps we will see this play out come Secret Wars in 2027. There’s surely zero chance that Wade and Logan won’t be back for at least one of the next two Avengers movies given D&W‘s enormous success. Maybe Reynolds really does know something that Kevin Feige has sworn him to secrecy on. Or maybe he’s just messing with us. Or maybe the truth is somewhere in between.

