Why was Thor crying in ‘Deadpool 3?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the plot of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine served as a much-needed course correction for the MCU in all the right ways, but what fans are most concerned about right now are the little nuggets of information we got about where Marvel Studios is headed next.

Deadpool is now officially part of the MCU, which means that his quips about the Avengers and other superheroes from the Marvel ensemble have an in-universe significance this time. What’s more, Reynolds can now go a step further and actually bring some of these characters into his own little offshoot.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, two of the Big Three get the chance to play opposite the Merc with a Mouth. One is Chris Evans, reprising not Steve Rogers but Johnny Storm from the original Fantastic Four movies. The other is a brief cameo appearance from Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder, using archival footage from Thor: The Dark World.

Hemsworth can be seen crying over a dying Deadpool. When Reynolds’ Deadpool-Prime asks why Thor is crying, Mr. Paradox says that the events are from the distant future.

Why was Thor crying over Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine?

The tricky thing about Deadpool movies is that one can never take a scene too seriously. What could be interpreted as a brief tease of the dynamic to come, that of Thor and Deadpool fighting side by side and sharing screen-time in future movies like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, could just as easily be another one of the movie’s endless gags.

Deadpool repeatedly asks about Thor during Deadpool & Wolverine, and even wakes up shouting his name at one point. Sure, Wade is obsessed about becoming a superhero and joining the Avengers, but that glimpse into the future where he shared his final moments with Thor must have really shaken him.

So, the real question is whether this was teasing Deadpool’s death in one of the upcoming Avengers movies, hyping up a potential team-up between Thor and Wilson, or simply another joke for the movie to throw our way.

One thing we do know is that Hemsworth and Reynolds would make a damn fine duo, as both of them are more than capable of carrying a light-hearted scene. Thor: Love and Thunder may have taken things a little too far and turned the God of Thunder into an absolute joke — and not a funny one, either — but that doesn’t mean Hemsworth’s on-point comedic chops should be overlooked.

At any rate, we’re excited to see how this unlikely MCU pairing will develop in future movies.

