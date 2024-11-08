‘I do know that they’re obsessed with him in that role’: Ryan Reynolds gives hope for a fan-favorite Marvel character

Marvel has hit a definitive slump, but one MCU favorite that continues to impress is Ryan Reynolds. The voice — though not the dancing shoes — of Deadpool has given attention to one character in dire need of it.

The third entry into the series, Deadpool & Wolverine, brought many Marvel favorites to the stage in miraculous cameos, including one that never had a chance to begin with. Channing Tatum donned the purple suit of beloved mutant, Gambit, a role that he had been promised long ago. Fan appreciation for the film has made many wonder what the future is, including Reynolds himself. The actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly‘s “Awardist” podcast about what he hopes for the MCU.

“I honestly don’t know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they’re obsessed with him in that role. It’s kind of like the same situation I went through. Once you show that it works well, that’s really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action.”

Reynolds is of course referring to the famous stunt that allowed him to continue playing Deadpool in the first place. After the monumental disaster that was X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds was determined to do the character right. So much so that it is generally agreed upon that he is the one who leaked test footage in 2014 of him in the iconic red suit. This was the traction Deadpool needed to get his own movie.

Deadpool was so famously low-budget that writers wrote reasons why the character wasn’t using firearms as much. A decade later, fans all gathered to see the third movie in the franchise. While Reynolds may not be in charge if Gambit sees that light of day again, there is no denying that he has the Midas touch in the Marvel sphere.

Gambit deserves a film of his own

X-Men fans may remember Gambit’s only live-action appearance portrayed by Taylor Kitsch and the aforementioned Wolverine film. This is generally regarded as a point in pop culture history that is better off forgotten. Marvel had another crack at the character down the line when plans were in the works for a Gambit filmed with Channing Tatum in the driver’s seat. The movie was in active production in 2014 before all plans fell through. There had been a tentative release date in 2020 but Disne7’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox effectively destroyed any chance at the production. This was a blow for Tatum who was passionate about the project.

Tatum’s appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine is a meta acknowledgment of the film, but it could also be some insight into what is to come. The third film in the franchise did what was initially thought impossible. It revived Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine, even bringing Dafne Keen as Laura Kinney back to the fold. Reynolds appears to be a miracle worker of sorts, and this could be the first step for a movie. Anyone who has seen Disney+’s X-Men ’97 can attest that Gambit is a character in most need of his own feature. The heart of the series, his sacrifice touched anyone who watched it. In this new era of spiritually faithful comic book heroes, Gambit is a slam dunk.







