‘I had to explain it to them’: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s R-rated humor led to some very NSFW conversations behind the scenes at Disney

Deadpool & Wolverine is fast approaching, as is what’s hopefully the big breath of life that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in desperate need of. One thing is for sure, though; the third round of the Merc With the Mouth’s antics is going to be playing by its own rules, meaning we’re certainly off on the right foot.

Deadpool & Wolverine has no interest in keeping the Mouse House’s squeaky clean image, nor should it; blood, body parts, profanity, innuendo, and the c-word (cocaine, of course!) are all on the table here, and we can only hope that Deadpool & Wolverine‘s rule-breaking goes far beyond these boundaries.

Of course, it’s not going to be groundbreakingly edgy to anyone who’s familiar with Deadpool (or movies in general, to be quite honest). Evidently, such folks are not employed by Disney. In a recent interview with Variety (as part of a feature interview with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy), Marvel Studios gaffer Kevin Feige revealed that the Deadpool & Wolverine redband trailer led to him having to explain to some Disney folk what “pegging” meant.

There’s a line in the red-band trailer — you don’t have to write this in the article, for crying out loud! — about pegging. I know what pegging is — it’s in the first ‘Deadpool’ movie. But there were people I work with who didn’t know what it was. I had to explain it to them.”

Now, we’re not going to explain what pegging is here, but for those of you already in the know about both pegging and the MCU, you probably agree that the idea of Kevin Feige explaining pegging to someone, is the single most surreal thing you will hear all week. I envy absolutely nobody in this situation.

Of course, now Deadpool & Wolverine has the chance to include the greatest-ever featurette in a Marvel Studios DVD release. But before looking ahead to that hollow dream, we need to get through the theatrical run first, which is due to begin on July 26.

