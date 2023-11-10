Many properties are gearing up to be included in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fan-favorite franchises like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are on the cusp of being included, but there is one that shouldn’t be left in the dust.

The first Rated R Marvel film, Blade premiered in 1998 with Wesley Snipes in the lead. In direct opposition to Marvel superhero team-ups such as Spider-Man and X-Men that would come later, Blade was a class all its own. The eponymous character is a one-man killing squad as he takes on legions of vampires indiscriminately. The franchise ran for three films, which was an acceptable showing for a comic book movie of the time. Trilogies were often the goal of such fare in a world before Marvel spread to every feasible medium. Blade had lore specific to its genre, featuring pureblood vampires and vampires turned by a bite. And with such decisive mythology, many may wonder what makes Blade so special that he can take on armies of the undead.

Blade is a Daywalker

Photo via New Line Cinema

In a world where vampires are bloodthirsty demons with no redeeming qualities, there is only one man with the strength and ability to fight them off. Blade has taken on the mantle of a vampire hunter, though he is technically not human or a vampire. Established in the first Blade film, the titular character is called a Daywalker. Though other vampires regard him as a freak, he is more powerful than they. This is because when he was born, his mother had been infected by a vampire. She gave birth after being bitten, resulting in Blade being born a dhampir. In the world of Blade, being half-vampire and half-human means he can walk in the daylight and maintain all of their abilities. Including the thirst for blood. Blade ensures he doesn’t turn into a monster like the rest of them through a serum that his mentor, Whistler (Kris Kristofferson), makes for him.

This franchise has strong characters and a fascinating world, making it a prime IP for the MCU to pick it up. And by all accounts, they are trying which. Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali was cast in an alleged reboot years ago, though it has resulted in an ongoing debacle for Blade. After the first director quit, there has been some contention about what the scripts for the film entail, causing confusion. Many of us wonder if we will ever see a vampire movie without the disastrous reviews of Morbius. This news could get any fan down, but let’s not forget what got us here. Blade is a classic character who has earned his right in the MCU, and we can only hope the new version will be as blood-soaked and unapologetic as its predecessor.