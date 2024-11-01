Joe Locke reveals how the ‘Agatha All Along’ finale sneaked in a Vision Easter egg you are guaranteed to have missed

Agatha All Along has come to an end and it needs to be seen to be believed. The final episodes take a sharp turn, delving into Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) backstory and giving Billy (Joe Locke) his superhero moment.

Recommended Videos

As Agatha correctly predicted, Billy is his mother’s son. He takes after his mother, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and dons the most dramatic garb to save Agatha from Rio, aka Lady Death (Aubrey Plaza). With a shining crown befitting Wanda’s true son and a billowing cape, Billy has officially taken over his birthright as the comic character Wiccan. Locke opened up to Deadline about the outfit and the little details fans may have missed upon the first watch.

“There’s runes on it. Like his jumper, there’s a Wand crown and a Vision mind stone on each side of his leather 3D printed top. The attention to detail is amazing. On my normal road look jeans, there’s a square on the knee of leather, and it’s the same leather that they use then on the costume. We had it so the jumper would get red and more red and red after I get stabbed in episode four, and then that turns into the cape. So it’s almost like the road kit turns slowly into the Wiccan kit.”

All while Billy has been walking the Witch’s Road, more than enough attention has been devoted to his maternal influence. There is no questioning that he came from Wanda. However, not enough respect has been devoted to the robot father who raised him within Wanda’s hex. Last fans saw Vision, he was a reconstructed version of his former self, relearning the memories of his life with Wanda. Paul Bettany will reprise Vision again soon, but his previous life is just as important. Billy’s costume refers to his cybernetic father and the good influence he had on him in his early memories.

Wanda is the powerhouse of the family, but Vision is the soul. He tried to get Wanda to stay grounded and be a good role model for their made-up children. Billy is now officially real and on the lookout for his missing brother, Tommy. Maybe the Maximoff family isn’t so fractured after all.

Agatha All Along had many revelations



When Agatha and what remains of her coven finish the Road, viewers are gobsmacked with the truth of the situation. The Road was never real. It was just a story that Agatha used to tell before Billy made it real with his impressive reality-bending powers. These were all satisfying twists, but the heart of the story is an emotional one. The entire time, Agatha was bonding with Billy because of the child she also lost. Fans finally see the truth of what happened, and it is not what rumors would have anyone believe.

In the 1700s, Agatha made her son Nicholas from scratch and loved him as much as any mother would. He aided her in killing witches for power and even devised the origins of the Witches’ Road song. But death comes calling for him and as it turns out, it was inevitable. Upon his birth, Agatha pleads with Rio to not take Nicholas and she agrees, but only for a short time. Rio gives him years but eventually takes him in his sleep when he’s six years old. This is a devastating realization, explaining how Agatha could go so wrong later and the resentment she holds toward her former lover.

Agatha All Along pulls everything together in the final confrontation when the titular character sacrifices herself for Billy. She’ll never admit it, but he was a proxy for the son she lost. Billy coming into his own is something her son never got the chance to do and it bonds them forever. Literally.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy