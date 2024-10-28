‘We’re cooking up something really exciting’: Paul Bettany spills major update for the MCU’s Ultron-powered Vision series

For better or worse the MCU has moved at rapid speed over the last few years, and caught in the fallout of this are a ton of forgotten characters. These include the likes of The Eternals, Tiamut, Scorpion, and plenty more, but one that hasn’t been forgotten is fan-favorite Vision.

Vision made his debut in the MCU all that way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron and since then, the character — played by actor Paul Bettany — has shown up on several occasions including all of the following Avengers movies, and then more recently for the Disney Plus series WandaVision.

Image via Marvel Studios

At the conclusion of Wanda’s show, we saw a version of Vision fly off into the sky never to be seen again, but there’s good news. Thanks to some tasty morsels of intel shared by Bettany, we now have a better idea of when we will see his Marvel character show up again, and the best part is that it will be for his own standalone series.

The currently untitled Vision series is set to begin production in 2025!

At #AFIFest, Paul Bettany confirms that production will begin on his #Vision series in 2025 pic.twitter.com/MetyZH0prE — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 26, 2024

Bettany shared this update with The Hollywood Reporter while on the red carpet for the premiere of his latest film Here. Sadly, however, he did not provide any further details about the upcoming series. All he shared is that what the team is working on is very exciting, and we’re not here to argue.

During his absence from appearing inside the MCU as an on-screen character, Bettany still keeps up with the action. The star shared that he’s been watching and studying along with new episodes of Agatha All Along. As far as current MCU projects go, the latest magical series is probably the most tied to his character, so it’s good to see that he’s keeping up and taking notes.

Image via Marvel Studios

While there are only a few details about the upcoming show that have been revealed, one thing we do know is that Ultron will return, which would suggest things are going back to Vision’s MCU roots. The best part is that James Spader will also be back, so expect to get the same incredible version of this sentient villain that we saw in the second Avengers film.

Since Ultron has already been destroyed in the MCU, it remains to be seen exactly how this upcoming show will look to bring him back, but given all of the multiverse antics we’ve seen of late, and the fact that he’s a mechanical being, it shouldn’t be any stretch to envision (no pun intended) his return.

Perhaps we could even get a glimpse at how exactly this Vision show will come together when Agatha All Along concludes on Oct. 30. Of course, that’s just speculation, so we’ll have to wait and see. 2025 is only looking brighter for the MCU and with the Vision show finally entering production, it means the character and Bettany are here to stay, and most likely in a big way.

If you’re looking to enjoy more of the star in this role you can binge through the Avengers movies and WandaVision with a subscription to Disney Plus right now.

