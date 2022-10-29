Vision’s real quest is convincing the doubters he can carry a project without Wanda

It didn’t take long for those rumors of a Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Paul Bettany’s synthezoid to bear fruit, with Vision Quest being confirmed barely 24 hours after murmurings began sweeping the internet.

In a meta turn of events that would make the subjugated residents of Westview proud, WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer has now created a universe within a universe, given that Vision Quest has joined Agatha: Coven of Chaos in emerging from the aftermath of the superhero franchise’s very first foray into episodic storytelling.

Having landed the first Golden Globe nomination of his career in the Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film category for WandaVision, there’s no doubt that Bettany has the chops to stand in the spotlight all on his own, and you could even make the case that he’s fully deserving of headline status given that he’s one of the very few names to have featured in Iron Man that remains an active part of the MCU to this day.

Image: Disney Plus

However, many questions have already been raised among the fandom on Reddit as to whether or not there’s going to be anywhere near as much interest in seeing a character that originated as an AI, became an Avenger, and then died twice over taking top billing in a TV show without the presence of beloved magic-wielder Scarlet Witch.

Of course, there’s already been talk of an Elizabeth Olsen appearance in Vision Quest, which makes complete sense when WandaVision didn’t provide any sort of concrete closure to the couple’s long-term arc. Until that day or doesn’t come, though, the project has a lot of work to do in order to convince the naysayers that it isn’t just content for the sake of content.