WandaVision No Longer The Highest-Rated MCU Entry On Rotten Tomatoes

After the surprisingly lukewarm reception to the first two installments, last week’s episode of WandaVision certainly got people talking. Now that viewers have had a chance to wrap their heads around the bizarre premise of the Disney Plus series and embraced the inherent weirdness on display, “Now In Color” generated plenty of discussion among fans.

As well as referring to Quicksilver for the first time since he was killed in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the title villain himself even got a mention, something that didn’t sit too well with Wanda Maximoff, who proceeded to boot undercover S.W.O.R.D. agent Monica Rambeau straight out of Westview, something that will no doubt bring repercussions this coming Friday, with Paul Bettany already claiming that the episode is going to blow our collective minds.

The first two outings of WandaVision scored a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, putting it at the very top of the MCU pile in terms of acclaim. However, Black Panther has now reclaimed first position after the most recent batch of reviews knocked Scarlet Witch and Vision’s solo adventure down a peg.

Of course, the fact that WandaVision is currently sitting at 94% is hardly going to have Kevin Feige reaching for the panic button, and that’s still a good enough score to tie it with Avengers: Endgame and Iron Man for second place. Indeed, everything Marvel Studios touches continues to turn to gold as the shared superhero universe keeps up its hot streak of never having a single project dip below the 60% threshold even with two dozen efforts in the can, but it’ll be interesting nonetheless to see how much the critical consensus surrounding WandaVision changes over the next six weeks.