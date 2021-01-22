MCU Fans Freaking Out Over [SPOILERS] Being Name-Dropped In WandaVision

The third episode of Marvel’s WandaVision debuted on Disney Plus this Friday and it featured a callback to a Phase 2 movie that shocked MCU fans. Yes, the outing included a name-drop of one of the Avengers’ most dangerous foes: Ultron.

Episode 3 focuses on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) dealing with her peculiar pregnancy, which is compressed from nine months into a single day. After their baby boys – twins named Billy and Tommy – are born, the new mother speaks with her friend, Geraldine. Wanda softly mentions that she’s a twin herself and has a brother named Pietro. This seems to awaken some buried memories in Geraldine and she responds: “He was killed by Ultron, wasn’t he?”

The unwelcome reminder causes Wanda to become emotional and angry and the next thing we know, Geraldine (who’s already been confirmed to really be S.W.O.R.D. agent Monica Rambeau) has been jettisoned out of the strange town of Westview – likely by Scarlet Witch herself. The Ultron name-drop has had a similar reaction with fans, too, who are losing it on social media after the reference to James Spader’s evil robot, last seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

⚠️#WandaVision SPOILERS⚠️

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“he was killed by Ultron, wasn’t he?”CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/FKdYbzLy5T — marti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd | | WANDAVISION SPOILERS (@IR0NLANG) January 22, 2021

Wanda kicking Geraldine’s ass out when she mentioned Ultron #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/vXXUIj6UX6 — chinchanpu (@alanalvto2) January 22, 2021

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

//wandavision spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

wanda to geraldine when she talks about pietro and ultron pic.twitter.com/pmc6syiOUe — ًari (@romanoffilms) January 22, 2021

// #wandavision spoilers , wv spoilers

.

.

.

.

monica after realizing she messed up by bringing up ultron pic.twitter.com/UuDPajPxtu — Juan⊗🤍WANDAVISION SPOILERS EMMY WINNER ZENDAYA (@zenbqya) January 22, 2021

wandavision spoilers //

.

.

.

.

when Monica said the word "ultron" my jaw was on the FLOOR — ceo of mullet obi wan (@luvandthund3r) January 22, 2021

Wait… What?!

Geraldine mentioned ULTRON at the near-end of #WandaVision episode 3, so I tried searching for the show's cast and LOOK WHAT I FOUND. pic.twitter.com/I1RcxOhTJI — itcan'tbeblank (@the_angry_titan) January 22, 2021

While it remains to be seen if Spader will be reprising his role as Ultron on the series – remember, rumor has it that Quicksilver will be appearing, but the Evan Peters X-Men version and not Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s – this name-check does heavily hint that Age of Ultron, Wanda and Vision’s first MCU appearance, could be the key to understanding the mystery at the heart of Westview.

WandaVision continues next Friday on Disney Plus. But until then, be sure to let us know what you made of this week’s episode down below.