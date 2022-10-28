Vision was a beloved Marvel character that sadly died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. But fans were able to see him once more when he was brought back to life in WandaVision. Marvel fans were introduced to ‘White Vision’, a revived version of Vision by S.W.O.R.D. but with no memory of his time with Wanda and the Avengers. Created to be a weapon to be easily controlled, his first mission was to kill Wanda due to the Westview Anomaly. Luckily, White Vision got his memories back and flew off, never to be seen again.

Since then, no one in the MCU has mentioned White Vision, nor did he appear in other Marvel titles. This led to fans wondering what happened to this Marvel hero and if he would return once more, either in his own show or as a side character in future titles. Or is Vision gone for good after remembering that he was killed?

Is Vision getting a Disney Plus show?

Paul Bettany teased that WandaVision won’t be the last time fans will see Vision after the series ended. Sadly, he didn’t clarify when and where as his appearance was absent later Marvel titles. Fortunately, after years of waiting, it has been reported that Vision will return in his own Disney Plus show.

During the recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider reports that a writers’ room is being formed for the upcoming Marvel series titled Vision Quest. The writers’ room is being assembled next week and it’s currently unknown when it’s going be released. If the name of the show sounds familiar, that’s because that’s the name of an actual Marvel event that happened in the comics.

According to Marvel, Vision Quest was a Marvel comics event where Vision received a massive transformation after he was kidnapped. He had his memory wiped and learned about “the true nature” of his children with Scarlet Witch. The Marvel event featured other characters such as U.S. Agent and the Great Lakes Avengers team. The event took place in the West Coast Avengers Comics, where Vision was colored white, just like in the MCU.

“In this chapter of the West Coast Avengers, the Vision: receives a startling transformation after he is kidnapped, has his memory wiped, and discovers the true (and tragic) nature of his children with Scarlet Witch. Plus, the U.S.Agent joins the A-Team, and the Great Lakes Avengers make their spectacular debut!”

Just as mentioned in the podcast, a writers’ room is just being formed. This means that Marvel is going to start brainstorming story ideas for the Disney Plus series. No production dates and official cast members have been announced and we’re more likely to hear more about the show at a later date if the project comes through.