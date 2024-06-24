Latest Marvel News: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ makes Ryan Reynolds a liar as Spider-Man casting means Tom Holland’s days might be numbered

Deadpool & Wolverine is almost upon us, but although the potential for crossover cameos remains virtually unlimited (Sticky Fingaz’s Blade? Alright, why not!) one we’ve been expecting for months now has just been denied. And in doing so has made a big fat liar out of star Ryan Reynolds.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland might want to hop off Romeo & Juliet‘s balcony and march on over to Marvel Studios as it seems like the Spider-Man franchise could be moving forward without him…

Is Miles Morales swinging into the MCU, and what does that mean for Tom Holland’s future?

Image via Sony Pictures

Tom Holland is currently treading the boards in a West End production of Romeo & Juliet, but it’s just possible Marvel and Sony aren’t waiting for him before pressing forward with Spider-Man 4. According to a new rumor via Jeff “The InSneider” Sneider, Marvel has already “begun” (whatever that means exactly) casting an MCU version of Miles Morales. You know, the character who typically takes over as Spidey after Peter Parker is dead. Is this just some big negotiations tactic to get Holland to sign up for a new trilogy or what?

One long-rumored Deadpool & Wolverine cameo finally pulls the plug on our dreams

Photo via Netflix

Once upon a Deadpool time, last September, Ryan Reynolds liked a tweet that sent fans into a tailspin. By liking a tweet indicating that his The Adam Project co-star Walker Scobell was playing Kidpool, Reynolds seemed to legitimize the fan theory, leaving everyone convinced that it was 100% happening. As it is, the Percy Jackson star has now denied that he’s in the film in any capacity. Sure, he might just be pulling an Andrew Garfield, but if Scobell is telling the truth then Reynolds was clearly just being a big ol’ troll. Which, to be honest, we should’ve seem coming.

Remember that Scarlet Witch solo movie? Apparently, it’s coming sooner than you thought…

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

A Scarlet Witch movie has been existing in a liminal space ever since Doctor Strange 2 killed Wanda Maximoff off. Various rumors have alleged that it’s secretly in the works, but to date there’s been no concrete indication that it’s happening. Still, if you believe scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Marvel is making strides on Wanda’s resurrection in the shadows as the film is said to be “released sooner than expected.” Not to burst any bubbles, but logic dictates that means 2026 at the earliest and not like next Tuesday or anything.

