Jonathan Majors‘ incoming return to the MCU in Loki season 2 just got a lot more interesting — and potentially awkward — according to new intel that indicates we’ll soon be seeing double. No matter how many Kangs there are, though, at least the Avengers have Captain Marvel on their side as Brie Larson’s heroine continues to prove just how vastly powerful she is as her 2019 origins movie gives up fresh secrets. Last but not least, Thunderbolts might need to cool it with the “I’m not like other girls” routine.

Jonathan Majors reported to be making two times the return in Loki season 2 is an unexpected 180 from Marvel

Photo via Marvel Studios

We’ve long known Majors would be back as Victor Timely in the second round of Tom Hiddleston’s super-successful streaming series, but the latest reports indicate that he’ll actually be pulling double duty by reprising another Kang variant at the same time. Given that Marvel has practically been pretending the Multiverse Saga’s big bad doesn’t exist since the actor’s legal troubles began, this may seem like something of a sharp U-turn, but as Loki season 2 was shot prior to his arrest we’ll still have to wait until Majors’ impending court case to really find out about his MCU future.

Thunderbolts director can’t stop, won’t stop promising that his movie is unlike anything we’ve seen before in the MCU

Photo via Marvel Studios

The MCU is 15 years old and 32 films deep at this point, so you might think we’ve already seen every variation on the theme there is to see at this point. Nevertheless, director Jake Schreier really wants you to know that Thunderbolts will be something unique. First, he told us that it was “not a sequel” as it had a “very different perspective.” Then he stressed that it’s a “very new take” on the idea of a superhero film. Now, Schreier is promising that “there’s a very different angle that the story is taking” that makes it unlike any other MCU movie. This is definitely an interesting USP to run with, but we might be a tad tired of hearing this by the time Thunderbolts finally arrives in December 2024.

Captain Marvel is giving up new secrets on just how powerful Carol Danvers really is before The Marvels gets here

Photo via Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel is really, really powerful. In case you somehow hadn’t got that by now, Marvel fans have rediscovered additional evidence that she is unarguably on a whole other level from the rest of the Avengers. Evidence hidden, no less, in the Captain Marvel credits sequence, which it turns out is a canonical continuation of the events of the movie, just in animated form. Given that, the fact Carol sails right through a black hole in this sequence should definitively answer the question of whether she’s the MCU’s strongest hero once and for all. We look forward to seeing what other mind-blowing feats Carol achieves in November’s The Marvels.

DC’s James Gunn might be laughing as Marvel fans play right into his hands by wishing the MCU was more like Game of Thrones, but there’s still plenty more world-building to do in this franchise yet, so don’t let your next epic quest take you far away.