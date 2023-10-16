Latest Marvel News: The brain trust failing to comprehend ‘Quantumania’ was awful has nothing on Kevin Feige going full-blown DCEU

We can all live in the hope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe eventually returning to former glories following a faltering start to the Multiverse Saga, but that’s going to become less and likely if the powers-that-be don’t pull their heads out their behinds.

Incredibly, the top brass at the studio believed they were onto a winner with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which makes no sense to anyone that’s seen it. Not only that, but a purported bombshell from Kevin Feige that follows similar lines to what destroyed the DCEU is ominous to say the least.

There’s more doom and gloom than usual, but that’s the way of the Marvel world these days.

Spoiler alert, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was not ‘a banger’

via Marvel Studios

There are obviously more than a few people out there willing to defend it, but for the most part, we can all agree that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was not the MCU’s finest hour.

Try telling that to the people who made the thing, though, after the author of a new book examining the history of cinema’s biggest-ever franchise revealed that several top-level executives were stunned to discover that it sucked.

Revealing a reboot killed the DCEU, but Kevin Feige might be planning on doing it anyway

via Warner Bros.

Everyone knows that Warner Bros. telling the world it was planning to reinvent the DCEU under James Gunn’s stewardship killed any interest a lot of folks had in the shared universe, with its entire slate being made redundant in an instant and assisting in its recent box office woes.

Should recent claims be believed, then Kevin Feige seems confident it won’t happen to him, with promises of a quote directly from the Marvel Studios head honcho putting it right out there four years before Avengers: Secret Wars that it’ll mark a soft reboot of sorts potentially being a dagger through the struggling franchise’s heart.

Tricking Halle Berry isn’t how you get somebody to direct X-Men: The Last Stand

Image via 20th Century Fox

Matthew Vaughn opened up on his exit from X-Men: The Last Stand almost two decades after the fact, and the filmmaker’s recollections were illuminating to say the least after he revealed that 20th Century Fox was actively trying to hoodwink Halle Berry.

The Oscar-winner was to be lured in with a false promise of a script that would then be heavily altered, convincing Vaughn that he wasn’t the man for the job. Funnily enough, the scenes he described weren’t in the final cut.

