Listen up, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has a bone to pick with his former wife/sister Elizabeth Olsen over his mangled Marvel career

There’s two ways of looking at Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s newest movie, Kraven the Hunter. Here’s the positive way: Years after being killed off as Quicksilver, the Bullet Train star has finally got his very own Marvel film all to himself. On the other hand, said film is the last entry in the world-renowned rubbish tip that is Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which arguably only rubs salt in the wound of the MCU disposing of him so swiftly.

Taylor-Johnson’s press tour for Kraven is unsurprisingly a lot more polite and British than that undertaken by Dakota Johnson for this year’s earlier Sony effort, Madame Web, during which Johnson’s distaste for her own movie became abundantly clear. The Kick-Ass veteran may well be proud (somehow) of his involvement with Kraven, then, but even so, it’s obvious that he still holds a bit of a grudge that he was never asked back to play Marvel’s Pietro Maximoff.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has something to ask Elizabeth Olsen about why he never came back to the MCU

Photo via Marvel Studios

And, apparently, his on-screen sister (and, weirdly, wife) Elizabeth Olsen shoulders some of the blame. While reflecting on his career in a video interview with IMDb, the topic of Taylor-Johnson’s two-time working relationship with the fan-favorite actress came up. The 34-year-old Englishman gushed about his Age of Ultron co-star, even if he does have one big question for Scarlet Witch.

“Lizzie Olsen, phenomenal actor. Absolute star. And a wonderful person, wonderful human being, and I’n not just saying that. She’s really lovely,” Taylor-Johnson praised. “I was very fortunate. We played husband and wife in Godzilla and brother and sister in Avengers… I don’t know why she didn’t resurrect me, though.”

Aaron, you’re not alone in wondering that, although perhaps that’s a question best directed at Marvel Studios execs rather than Olsen herself. Wanda Maximoff’s powers are now at the point where she can cross the multiverse and even create twin sons from scratch, so there’s really no in-universe reason why his Quicksilver variant has never returned. The wildest thing is that Taylor-Johnson’s X-Men franchise counterpart, Evan Peters, has now made more MCU appearances than he has.

The good news is that there’s still an opportunity for Taylor-Johnson to at long last make an MCU comeback before the Multiverse Saga ends. Most notably in 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, perhaps even for a team-up scene with Peters’ version. That certainly seems more likely to happen than a reprisal of Sergei Kravinoff, anyway, as Kraven the Hunter‘s poor box office projections and dismal reviews seem to have killed off the SSU for good.

Again, there’s a positive and negative side here. Being the face of such a major flop may damage his rumored James Bond chances… But at least that would give him lots of free time to return as Quicksilver whenever Marvel wanted him. Come on, Kevin Feige, do the guy a solid. You owe him big for exiling him to Sony Land in the first place.

