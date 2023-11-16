Loki may officially have a new name after the season 2 finale, but is it a perfect fit?

Raise your hand if you had any doubt before Loki season 2 that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was a God. If you raised your hand, put it down and stop lying, because Loki constantly calls himself a God throughout his MCU appearances.

So when Marvel tweeted Loki’s new “official name” on November 13, no one was surprised in the slightest. Now known as “God Loki” within the MCU, it’s a fairly disappointing reveal considering Loki was and has been a God the whole time. So if this is a terrible name for Loki, what would be a better choice?

Easy: look to the comics for your answer. Earth-616 Loki becomes the God of Stories shortly before a different version of Earth crashed into Earth-616 and killed everyone. Similar to Loki’s journey in the season 2 finale, Loki is given what he thinks is a binary choice, but he discovers a third path he can take to write his own story. Of course, the comic version of this involves King Loki burning normal Loki to death, and regular Loki being reborn as the God of Stories.

Considering Loki has replaced He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) as the author of the timeline, Loki, God of Stories makes a lot more sense for him in terms of names. It makes even more sense considering Loki formed the timeline into Yggdrasil, the Norse Tree of Life, which is seen as the center of the universe, holding up the 9 realms within its branches.

Of course, some fans have chosen to rename Loki the God of Time, thanks to his time-slipping abilities throughout Loki season 2. The main point leading fans to make this conclusion is of course, the green tint of the Time Stone is because of Loki and his new powers. You know, the Infinity Stone that’s responsible for the manipulation of time, so its user can jump through time and stop time around them. Sound familiar?

Comic fans know that the Time Stone is actually orange in the original comics, and only became green thanks to its MCU counterpart. Plus, considering someone wielding the Time Stone would get them closer to controlling the entire timeline, Loki would be indirectly connected to that individual. And of course, the God of Mischief’s signature color is green, so the stone may have changed green because of Loki’s involvement with managing the timeline.

Regardless if you prefer Loki, God of Stories, or Loki, God of Time, either one of these just rolls off the tongue nicer than God Loki. Calling Loki “God Loki” is the MCU equivalent of saying “PIN number” or “Chai tea.” Stop it.