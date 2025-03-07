Marvel Disney Plus series that’s a secret sequel to 5 MCU movies and shows finally starts filming

Remember when Marvel said it was going to slow down its streaming output? Yeah, that may have been a slight stretch of the truth considering that 2026 is on course to deliver five separate Disney Plus productions, including three second seasons of pre-established favorites, another Special Presentation (you won’t want to miss this one), and a brand-new show that might just be the most ambitious of the lot. Prepare, Marvel fans, to embark on a Vision Quest.

Recommended Videos

And, wouldn’t you know it, it seems the quest has already begun for those behind the scenes. Production on the Paul Bettany-starring series, in which the Avengers alum will reprise his role as White Vision, appears to have started in the past few weeks We’re pretty sure we’re not supposed to know this yet, but the synthezoid cat is out of the bag thanks to cast member Todd Stashwick confirming that a run of night shoots in London have been keeping him away from home.

“Buzzing from a week of night shoots,” Stashwick shared on Instagram, alongside a selfie taken at a London train station. “Bleary and grateful. I love what I do. But I miss my family and friends. London is very kind to me though and living out some serious dreams. Stay warm.”

Why Vision Quest might secretly be Marvel’s most ambitious upcoming show

Screencap via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Stashwick is just one of a roster of eclectic actors who have been gathered for Vision Quest, which reveals how it is actually much more ambitious than it seems. Given everyone who is involved in the series, it can easily be claimed that it is a backdoor sequel to no less than five separate MCU projects, dating all the way back to the franchise’s inception in 2008.

First of all, Paul Bettany isn’t the only veteran from the first Iron Man movie in the show, as Faran Tahir is set to reprise his role as Raza (the Ten Rings terrorist who kidnaps Tony Stark, and therefore necessitates the creation of Iron Man). It’s possible Raza is working for a new big bad this time around, though, as none other than James Spader is making his long-awaited sophomore Marvel appearance as Ultron. Seeing as Ultron is kind of Vision’s father, it only makes sense that he’s back in the picture as White Vis attempts to determine his own identity.

Meanwhile, we have Ruaridh Mollica in a mysterious role, which is widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff/Speed. This would make a lot of sense as Vision Quest surely has to connect with its fellow WandaVision spin-off, Agatha All Along — which ended with Tommy’s twin Billy setting off on his own quest to find his brother. So, all in all, Vision Quest has to satisfyingly tie together plot-threads from those two series, Iron Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and of course Infinity War, which killed off the original Vision.

Stashwick is reuniting with Star Trek: Legacy creator Terry Matalas, who is serving as showrunner (making this the first entry in the “WandaVerse” not to be shepherded by Jac Schaeffer). With everyone and everything it needs to weave together somehow, Vision Quest is at risk of buckling under the weight. If it sticks the landing, though, this could be yet another successful follow-up to Bettany’s last MCU outing. Because what is Vision Quest if not WandaVision persevering?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy