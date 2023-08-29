Marvel fans debate the best music moment in the entire MCU and surprisingly ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ isn’t the frontrunner

Music composer Alan Silvestri carried the Marvel sound throughout a variety of titles in the Infinity Saga. From his work in Captain America to the first four Avengers movies, his music helped shape the MCU. However, not every song that was featured was composed by him, as the film franchise also included tracks that we know and love, leaving fans wondering which song rules them all.

Over on r/MarvelStudios, licensed songs were placed under the spotlight as fans attempted to figure out which one was put to the best use in the MCU. Licensed songs sometimes tend to make a film feel out of place, but it could work wonders for a movie if done right.

Interestingly, the songs featured in Guardians of the Galaxy were not at the top of the list. Instead, many believed the use of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” in Thor: Ragnarok was executed to perfection. To recap this iconic scene, the song was played when Thor attacked Hela’s army on the Bifrost Bridge. Many claim that this scene was very memorable, and made viewers excited every time.

Aside from Thor, other contenders that gave fans an earworm include AC/DC’s “Shoot to Thrill” in Iron Man 2, when Tony Stark flies to Stark Expo in his Iron Man suit. The “No Woman No Cry” remix from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer is also a notable entry that gave many goosebumps when it came out.

While there isn’t a lot of love for Guardians of the Galaxy, the use of “Father and Son” by Cat Stevens during Yondu’s funeral was a moment that brought tears to many an eye. Some also agreed that “Dog Days Are Over” by Florence and the Machine helped emphasize the emotional ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Marvel films have created several iconic scores that resonate with fans to this day. Fortunately, the filmmakers at Marvel Studios also know how to seamlessly include existing songs in their films. Not only did it bring familiarity to these movies, but it also helped with storytelling, conveyed emotions, and opened opportunities to introduce something new to younger moviegoers.