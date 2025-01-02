Marvel just introduced the MCU’s most overpowered superhero team yet, but you will never see them again

Warning: This article contains spoilers for What If…? season 3.

Marvel‘s 2024 was full of crazy moments — from Deadpool & Wolverine‘s dozen delirious cameos to Agatha All Along‘s musical numbers — but it turns out the studio saved its most bonkers bit of content of the year until the end. While many weren’t looking, because they were too busy enjoying the holidays, the MCU just introduced its most powerful super team to date. But, don’t worry, we’ll probably never, ever see them again.

For those who have yet to catch up with What If…? season 3, just know that this was the wildest season of the animated anthology series yet. We got Agatha Harkness making an old-timey Hollywood movie with Kingo from Eternals, Shang-Chi and Kate Bishop shooting up the Wild West, and *checks notes* Howard the Duck and Darcy having a baby… Wait, what? *puts glasses on and checks notes again*

With this being the final run of the imaginative series, it seems the show’s creators decided to go for broke — and that includes breaking the power rankings for the whole MCU, by introducing easily the most powerful heroes in the franchise so far.

What If…? season 3 just made four iconic heroes into actual gods

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

The stakes are appropriately raised for What If…?‘s two-part finale when the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) is sentenced to death by his boss, the Eminence (Harry Potter‘s Jason Isaacs), for the many times he has interfered in the multiverse across the series, transgressing the sacred rule of the Watchers. Luckily for him, he’s rescued by a couple of old friends, and two new ones.

Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) returns to save the Watcher, along with season 2 breakout Kahhori (Devery Jacobs) and two unexpected new allies. Namely, Byrdie the Duck — the aforementioned unlikely offspring of Howard and Darcy, as voiced by upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps star Natasha Lyonne — and the one and only Storm of the X-Men! Except this variant, voiced by X-Men ’97‘s Alison Sealy-Smith, is also the Goddess of Thunder and wields Mjolnir.

Despite the foursome’s combined might, they are still not enough to defeat the Eminence and his lackeys, so the Watcher takes drastic measures to ensure their victory. Thanks to flashbacks, we find out that the Watcher himself was once a mortal being until he swore an oath and became an all-powerful multiversal observer. In the heat of battle in the action-packed eighth episode, the Watcher makes his friends repeat that same vow and they themselves become Watchers.

Tragically, Captain Carter dies in the episode’s epic final battle, but the Watcher, Kahhori, Storm, and Byrdie survive — now calling themselves the Exiles, a comic book team known for traversing the timelines, righting wrongs. With their truly godlike powers — including omniscient awareness of the multiverse and reality-altering abilities — there’s no question that the Exiles are vastly more powerful than the Avengers, the Guardians, the X-Men, the Eternals, and any other MCU team you’d care to mention.

So it’s probably for the best that these four are unlikely to appear ever again in the franchise now that What If…? has concluded. Lyonne will be back this summer for The Fantastic Four, but there’s little chance she’ll be playing Howard the Duck’s deity of a daughter in live-action. That’s too bad as it looks like it’s going to take the Avengers two whole movies to defeat Downey’s Doctor Doom, but the Exiles got the better of actual gods in about 30 minutes. All episodes of What If…? season 3 can be streamed on Disney Plus now.

