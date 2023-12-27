Where have you seen Devery Jacobs, the actress all set to make a double MCU debut?

When it comes to Marvel’s What If…? there is hardly anything mega-original about the series — often it is just the same scenarios that play out differently. But we knew that all that was about to change with the second season, especially when episode six joined the rooster. And it is here.

Spoilers ahead for episode six of What If…? season 2.

Without stretching the suspense further — in case, you jumped on the What If…? season 2 bandwagon without watching the trailers — the newest episode of the animated series brings us Kahhori, a young and brave Mohawk woman who gains powers after falling through a Space Stone-created portal and landing in a different dimension, called Sky World, that is charged with the Infinity Stone’s powers. This, in turn, grants everyone who ends up there equal superpowers…

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

…until Kahorri joins them as apart from gaining the blessing to never age, she also ends up being ultra powerful – faster, stronger, and with the ability to manipulate gravity. In true hero fashion, she motivates the Mohawk people residing in the dimension to return to their village and saves her people from the ruthless soldiers of Queen Isabella of Spain.

So, how did Marvel preserve the cultural ethnicity of its new, original superhero — yep, there is no Kahhori nor someone like Kahorri in the comic books? Well, not only did they hire language expert Cecelia King to perfect the dialogues in the Mohawk language (which is almost the entire episode), but also cast Mohawk actress Devery Jacobs in the role.

Who is Devery Jacobs (and why on Earth did I say “double debut” in the headline?)

Photo via FX

While Jacobs is very new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she has been on the Hollywood map for more than a decade now.

Most of you will remember her as the lead character, Elora, in FX’s Reservation Dogs, which recently wrapped up its three-season run in September 2023. But not before it acquired widespread critical acclaim, especially Jacobs who was nominated for a Gotham Award and a Critics Choice Award for her exceptional performance as one of the four Indigenous teenagers who made up the show’s Rez Dogs gang living in rural Oklahoma.

Netflix’s canceled series The Order also saw Jacobs in the significant recurring character of Lilith Bathory, the short-tempered member of the Knights. 2019 also saw her in American Gods, as the “two-spirited” Sam Crow. My introduction to Jacobs’ unique and impressive acting was sadly 2018’s The Lie, which barely gave her screen time and despite flaunting to be one, it failed to qualify as a horror flick, playing it fast and loose with the term “film.”

But safe to say, the rest of the actress’ resume more than makes up for it — This Place, Backspot, Rhymes for Young Ghouls, Bootlegger… you take your pick.

As for her MCU entry, well, the ardent watchers of What If…? season 2 have already heard her voice as Kahhori… and will be soon seeing her in the Marvel series, Echo, as Bonnie. While the suspicious ongoing trajectory of the animated series and the note the sixth episode ends on strong suggests Kahhori might have a live-action MCU future after all, not much is known or can be guessed about her Bonnie in Echo. All we know at this point is that the character is “resilient and strong-willed.”

While her debut as Kahhori has gone smoothly, it remains to be seen whether her Bonnie will manage to have a similar impact in the series Echo, which is already trying to deflect dire predictions of its future.