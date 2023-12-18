Marvel finally reveals what we already guessed about Daredevil’s MCU return, and now disappoint reigns

He's the Man Without Fear, but the fans have got plenty of it.

It’s hard to know what Marvel fans want sometimes. Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Widow, and even The Marvels were all projects that seemed destined to be fan-favorites… Until they became the exact opposite. Oftentimes the MCU delivers exactly what audiences have been asking for, and yet the criticisms still come in.

For instance, the curious case of Daredevil‘s return. Fans tirelessly campaigned to get Charlie Cox back as Matt Murdock and everyone was so eager to see more once he cameod in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And then they just complained when he turned up in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with a new light-hearted attitude and a golden suit to go with it. Well, for his incoming reappearance in Echo, Marvel seems to have listened to those critics and put him back in the classic Netflix suit for the Disney Plus spinoff.

You don’t need to have Murdock’s super-enhanced senses to work out what’s coming next. Yes, even this is drawing ire. As one tweet went viral for saying, “I won’t lie it’s really disappointing that he’s still in that horrible suit from his show. I hope he eventually gets something better, because right now he and [Ant-Man] look almost identical from the neck down.”

I won’t lie it’s really disappointing that he’s still in that horrible suit from his show.

I hope he eventually gets something better, because right now he and Antman look almost identical from the neck down. https://t.co/mvlllaUbdL — Jake! 🔜 Ohayocon? (@Vaughanilla_) December 17, 2023

Although Daredevil was only briefly glimpsed in the original Echo trailer, further footage offers a closer look at the Hornhead’s much-hyped comeback, which is still pretty shadowy but is clear enough to reveal that he’s definitely back in his traditional red and black costume from the Netflix series. And apparently that’s a bad thing now?

I’m sorry when tf did we stop liking this suit??? — Mellow (@DT_Mellow) December 18, 2023

If case you don’t share the same opinion, the anti-suit crowd are hoping Marvel pulls a “Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3” and finally gives the Hell’s Kitchen hero a costume that’s a one-to-one match with the comic, complete with sleeker look and logo. It seems like we’ve forgotten when Ben Affleck tried to rock something like that in 2003 and it was awful.

This is what we need. Too sexy of a concept to not try in live action. pic.twitter.com/WlkrjrFZY1 — He do be having 45 pints in 2 hrs tho (@AhSherYerMan) December 18, 2023

If Marvel’s looking to pivot once again in a futile attempt to appease the fans, it might want to start sewing a “DD” into his costume for Daredevil: Born Again before the show finally starts shooting again.