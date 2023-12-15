All MCU movies and shows that are confirmed to see Charlie Cox return as Daredevil

It says something about just how perfect Charlie Cox was for the role of Matt Murdock that his Daredevil is one of the most popular heroes in the entire MCU, despite hailing from TV and not the movies.

Just look at his brief Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo for proof — the sight of the Hell’s Kitchen lawyer being finally, unequivocally canonized in the world of Marvel Studios left theater audiences whooping as hard as they did during the end of Avengers: Endgame. Since then, of course, Cox has got to return in a recurring role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ahead of his own Disney Plus series.

Yes, now he’s back in black (or red, or yellow, depending on his costume-of-the-week), he’s not going anywhere. But what are all the MCU projects that Daredevil is confirmed to be swinging by?

Echo

Screencap via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

It’s been an open secret all along that Echo is very much more of a prelude to Daredevil: Born Again then it is a sequel to Hawkeye, with Vincent D’Onofrio playing a key role as Kingpin. Likewise, the trailer attempted to play it coy, but we all caught that glimpse of Daredevil mid-fight scene. And fans will be pleased to see that he’s ditched his divisive golden She-Hulk costume in favor of the classic red one. No word yet on how many episodes of the five-part show he could appear in, but hopefully it’s at least a couple.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Photo via Marvel Studios/Therese Lacson

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to be less directly linked to the MCU than when the animated series was first announced as Spider-Man: Freshman Year, but assuming the plan remains the same, then we know it’ll bring back Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Concept art for the series revealed at SDCC 2022 confirmed that he’ll be wearing another all-new suit for the series, this time one that’s all black with red detailing. Considering even Tom Holland isn’t in this one, Cox reprising his role is a bit of a coup.

Daredevil: Born Again

Image via Marvel Studios

This is the big one, guys. Daredevil: Born Again is the 18-episode continuation of the Hornhead’s story that we’ve been waiting to see since Netflix cancelled the OG series in 2018. Unfortunately, things haven’t gone as smoothly as we’d hope. After Marvel decided they didn’t like what they were seeing, production was halted on the show in fall 2023 as the original showrunners and directors were removed from the project and Loki season 2’s Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson were brought aboard to retool it. D’Onofrio, who’ll once again feature as Fisk, assures us its all for the best, however, saying, “I’d be worried if we were settling for less.”

Spider-Man 4 (Rumored)

Image via Spider-Man: No Way Home

That’s it for those projects 100% confirmed to include the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, but here’s one more that’s been rumored. According to unconfirmed intel, Marvel is indeed looking to bring Cox back in a bigger way for Spider-Man 4, given the mammoth success of his No Way Home cameo. Don’t expect him to be Peter Parker’s new superhero mentor, though, as the other half of this curious rumor claims that this job will fall to none other than Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man. Throw Deadpool in there and you could have all the red-suited Marvel heroes in a gang together. Venmo me the royalties, Kevin Feige.