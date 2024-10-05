Marvel’s most totally awesome casting rumor yet hints a ‘Ghostbusters’ star is coming to plug a 9-year-old MCU plothole

The MCU is no stranger to teasing characters that will only appear a few years away. However, sometimes, the build-up never pays off. That’s why fans are extremely excited about a new cast rumor, which might fill a plothole left behind by 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

There’s a lot going on in Avengers: Age of Ultron. In addition to telling the story of the titular villain (James Spader), the movie also introduces twins Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), reveals the truth about an Infinity Stone hiding inside Loki’s Staff, and brings the Vision (Paul Bettany) to life. You would be forgiven if you just missed a nod to a beloved superhero, especially since the character is mostly unknown outside the comic book community.

The plot thread in question refers to Dr. Helen Cho (Claudia Kim), introduced as an ally to the Avengers and a close friend to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). She never pops up in the MCU again, but comic book fans were happy to see her in the movie, as she’s no one less than the mother of Amadeus Cho, aka the Totally Awesome Hulk. Well, it looks like the MCU is getting a bit more green. According to recent reports, Logan Kim, known for his roles in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, is rumored to have been cast as Amadeus Cho in the MCU.

Who is Amadeus Cho, and why he coming to the MCU is a big deal?

Logan Kim has officially been cast as Amadeus Cho (Hulk) in the #MCU



(Source:@DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/Yqn76HbNFO — Marvel Updates (@Marvel_Updates_) October 3, 2024

Created by writer Greg Pak and artist Takeshi Miyazawa, Amadeus Cho first appeared in 2015’s Amazing Fantasy #15. Pak, who is of Korean descent, wanted to create a character representing Asian-American youth in comics. Still, Amadeus is way more than a glorified cameo. After being saved by the Emerald Giant, Cho uses his intellect to help the Hulk in numerous stories. That’s more important than it sounds because, despite being a kid, Amadeus is known as one of the smartest people on Earth, with his intelligence rivaling that of Tony Stark and Bruce Banner.

This dynamic evolved dramatically when Cho later became the Hulk himself in the Totally Awesome Hulk series, which began in 2015. In the series, Amadeus Cho drained Bruce’s gamma to help the scientist get rid of his monstrous persona and avoid the catastrophic release of some dangerous versions of the Hulk. However, since Amadeus believes the world always needs a Hulk, he uses the gamma on himself to take the place of the hero. Unlike Banner, Cho retained his full intelligence and personality while in Hulk form, making him an invaluable ally to the Avengers.

Amadeus cho #Hulk is coming to the mcu hope not they do the same (dirty) they did with the skaar…. pic.twitter.com/QttOT50aX1 — Loki sr (@raj_sr26) October 3, 2024

The latest MCU casting rumor is a big deal because that would mean the MCU is indeed preparing the battlefield for a big Hulk project. Skaar, Hulk’s son, was introduced at the end of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Meanwhile, General Ross will finally become the Red Hulk in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. With so many breadcrumbs being left by Marvel Studios, there’s just no way Professor Hulk remains the main alter of Bruce Banner. The Savage Hulk is due to an anger-fueled return, and the casting of Amadeus Cho speeds up the clock for this highly-anticipated moment.

Plus, since Amadeus is a teenager when he becomes the Totally Awesome Hulk, Logan Kim could appear as a reinforcement for the Young Avengers, which Kamala Kahn (Iman Vellani) is trying to put together with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Finally, that would be the second time the MCU has taken almost a decade to solve a story thread left hanging after the unexpected return of that character in Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings. Exciting green things are coming!

