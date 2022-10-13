Who is Skaar, the MCU’s newest Hulk?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law certainly went out of its way to give the fans a treat, offering up so much to enjoy in its final half-hour episode. That includes delivering the cameo that comic book aficionados have been waiting on all season. Ever since Bruce Banner ventured off-world to return to Sakaar in the second episode, folks have been expecting some tease at a Planet Hulk/World War Hulk storyline to come.

Well, the finale finally delivered on that promise, in hilarious throwaway fashion. In true She-Hulk style, episode 9 bucked our expectations by hardly devoting much time to perhaps its biggest reveal. At the installment’s end, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk crashes a Banner/Walters family get-together to reveal that he’s come back from outer space with a son. Enter Skaar (Walter Deusner).

Wait, what? Hulk’s a dad now? Who’s his kid and where did he come from? Thankfully, although She-Hulk didn’t provide much clarification to these questions, the comics have all the answers you could want. Here’s what you need to know about Skaar…

Who is Bruce Banner’s son Skaar?

Skaar is a product of the Planet Hulk storyline, in which saw the Green Goliath rule over Sakaar after he was banished from Earth by the Illuminati. During his reign, Hulk fell in love with and married Caiera the Oldstrong, the former bodyguard of the villainous Red King. Sadly, his wife died when the unstable warpcore of the shuttle Hulk used to travel to Sakaar exploded. Blaming the Illuminati for his beloved’s death, Hulk led his champions to Earth to get his revenge (see the World War Hulk arc).

Unbeknownst to the Hulk, however, his and Caiera’s unborn child actually survived his mother’s demise in a protective cocoon. After emerging, the son quickly grew into young adulthood. Surviving in the wilds of Sakaar without his father’s influence, Skaar developed a brutal personality, which was hardly softened by the influence of his mother’s spirit. So bitter was he toward his harsh homeworld that, when given the power to save the planet from Galactus by the Silver Surfer, he tried to destroy it himself.

Caiera’s ghost ultimately banished him from Sakaar and sent him to his father on Earth, leaving herself and the planet to be consumed by Galactus. Since uniting with his father, Skaar has learned to be more of a hero, even leading his own solo series Skaar: Son of Hulk. He also memorably served as a double agent for the good guys when he infiltrated Norman Osborn’s Dark Avengers team.

Although he does have a human form — unlike his father — Skaar’s Hulk self is his primary persona as it was the one he was born with. Skaar possesses all the usual Hulk powers, including enhanced strength, stamina, healing factor, virtual invincibility, and so on. On Sakaar, thanks to inheriting the Old Power from his mother, he could connect to the heart of the planet, but he naturally lost this power upon the world’s destruction.

Until we learn more about the MCU’s Skaar, we have to assume that much of his origins remain the same, although his silent cameo in She-Hulk depicts him as much shyer and withdrawn than his comic counterpart, who is known for his hot-headed nature. As for where we’ll see him next, maybe we’ll have to wait for She-Hulk season 2 or else that Hulk movie K.E.V.I.N. mentioned (assuming that wasn’t just a joke at the expense of fans).

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming on Disney Plus.