Why was Hulk just written out of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s second episode might have been five minutes long (or, at least, it felt like it), but it still managed to squeeze a lot into its tiny runtime. Abomination returned, for one, explaining his Shang-Chi cameo and potentially setting up the Thunderbolts to boot. But the biggest and most shocking development of the latest episode has to be the revelation of what Bruce is currently up to.

Fans were immediately curious when the other vehicle that caused the fateful car crash that ended up transforming Jennifer Walters into the She-Hulk turned out to be a Sakaaran spaceship, which Bruce explained in the first episode must have been trying to deliver him a message. While episode two didn’t focus too much on this fascinating plot-thread, instead mostly serving as a “fun lawyer show,” it did drop one major twist that has left us with a lot of questions.

Bruce is on his way into outer space… again

Bruce Banner is back in space, baby.

When Jen calls her cousin to talk about her complicated feelings over being assigned to Emil Blonsky’s parole case, she ends the phone call by asking if they can catch up again soon. “Probably not for a minute,” Smart Hulk says, before adding, “I got some things I gotta take care of.” It’s then that we discover Bruce is speaking from inside a Sakaaran spaceship that’s jetting off into the galaxy at lightspeed.

Showrunner Jessica Gao has explained that this was partially just an extreme way of taking Bruce off the table so that Jennifer could stand on her own two, Tarantino-pleasing feet for the remainder of the series, without fans spending every episode going “hey, where’s Bruce?” Essentially, and almost literally, Hulk has been given the Poochie treatment. Although hopefully he won’t die on his way back to his home planet.

So what’s next for the character?

While sending Hulk into space might’ve been necessitated by a need to write him out, there’s also no doubt that Bruce’s galactic vacay is sowing the seeds for a huge development to come for the character. In short, it’s looking likely that we’re finally getting some kind of MCU adaptation of the Planet Hulk and World War Hulk comic book storylines.

In the original plot-line, the Illuminati banishes Hulk into space, with the Jade Giant becoming the new king and greatest champion of Sakaar, marrying the shadow warrior Caiera. However, tragedy strikes when the pregnant Caiera is killed by the shuttle that sent him to the planet exploding. A furious, heartbroken Hulk and his followers then return to Earth to get revenge on the Avengers, who he blames for the loss of his wife and (apparently) unborn child.

There’s no way we’re getting something this dark on screen, but there are definitely elements the MCU could borrow. Specifically, the introduction of Skaar, Hulk and Caiera’s child, who survives his mother’s death. It’s easy to theorize that the message the Sakaaran ship was trying to deliver to Bruce was that he had a child during his time on Sakaar, as seen in Thor: Ragnarok, and now he’s returning to the planet to meet him. Skaar ages rapidly to adolescence and then adulthood in the comics, so there’s a very good chance we’re about to meet the fully fledged Son of Hulk very soon.

Gao has also teased that Bruce’s star trek is a set up for a future MCU project, so it’s extremely possible that we have just witnessed the lead-in to a World War Hulk spinoff, something that’s been rumored for a long time now. While we’re being told not to expect much more of Bruce in the remainder of the season, what’s the betting that the season finale ends with a post-credits scene featuring the first appearance of Skaar?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues Thursdays on Disney Plus.