Marvel’s official ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ news spoils how it crosses over with ‘Loki,’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ and more

Avengers: Doomsday will be here before you know it. After the Russo brothers’ latest moviemaking effort, Netflix’s The Electric State, has been met with merciless reviews, we needed something to restore our faith that arguably Marvel’s most popular directors know what they are doing. Sure enough, some new official news from the studio about the long-awaited Avengers 5 promises it will tie up the Multiverse Saga in a neat bow.

Alternatively, to go for a more action-oriented metaphor befitting a superhero blockbuster, what Marvel has just confirmed about Doomsday all but states outright how the film will connect the various colored wires of recent MCU lore together to ensure this current phase of Marvel storytelling goes out with a crowd-pleasing, thrilling, explosive bang. Although hopefully the Russos will hand in a billion-dollar hit and not another bomb.

Avengers: Doomsday detail confirms how it will tie together the Multiverse Saga

Image via Marvel Studios

As per financial listings from Marvel Studios acquired by Forbes, Avengers: Doomsday — which is now shooting in the U.K. — is being produced through a Disney subsidiary newly created for the film called For All Time Productions UK. “For All Time” is a phrase that will immediately jump out to MCU die-hards as it alludes to the motto of the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

As introduced in 2021’s Loki season 1, the TVA is the extradimensional organization that monitors and maintains the integrity of the Sacred Timeline. As often said by their (surprisingly creepy) cartoon mascot Miss Minutes, the TVA’s slogan is “For All Time, Always.” So, with Doomsday‘s production holding company sporting that same phrase, we can no doubt safely assume the TVA will play a key role in its storyline.

This only makes sense from what little we know of its plot. The TVA already made the leap to the big screen in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, in which they recruited Wade Wilson to help protect the multiverse. It’s easy to imagine that the TVA could do the same thing with the Avengers once Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom raises his metal head and causes a ruckus across reality.

It was likely always the plan for the TVA to play a big part in Avengers 5, as Loki season 1 established that it was secretly run by He Who Remains, a variant of Jonathan Majors’ Kang, the Multiverse Saga’s original big bad. Following Majors’ firing, however, Kang’s importance to the narrative is expected to be all but eradicated. Still, with the TVA breaking free of Kang’s control in Loki season 2, its involvement shouldn’t cause too much of a headache for the Russos and writer Stephen McFeely.

What is no doubt causing Team Doomsday to have sleepless nights is the enormous challenge of integrating the frankly bloated cast of superheroes that now occupy Earth-199999. The Russos have admitted that Marvel had to give them a specially made set of baseball cards in order for them to keep track of every major character that’s currently active in the MCU. On a side note, when and where can we get ourselves a set of those cards, please and thank you?

Avengers: Doomsday will change the MCU for all time, always, when it eventually hits theaters on May 1, 2026.

