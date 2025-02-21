MCU fans weep as Marvel cancels work on Disney Plus show that could’ve been its ‘answer to Harry Potter’

At a time when Captain America: Brave New World is stinking out cinemas, Marvel Studios really needed some nice exciting news to bolster the fandom’s morale. Instead, we’ve received word that the so-called House of Ideas has decided to call it quits on three extremely intriguing series that we didn’t even know were in the works in the first place.

Recommended Videos

As per Deadline, Marvel has officially paused development on a trio of Disney Plus series. Namely, Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror Inc. The news about Nova is a big blow as fans have been waiting for that cosmic hero to enter the MCU for the longest time. Terror Inc, meanwhile, about the anti-hero Terror, could’ve been a unique horror-themed project. The one that sounds like an instant and easy win, however, is Strange Academy, which makes it all the more depressing that it’s not happening (at least for now).

As based on the comic of the same name, Strange Academy would’ve followed a school of aspiring Masters of the Mystic Arts set in New Orleans. Although the academy is founded by Stephen Strange, Benedict Wong’s Wong was due to be the kids’ main mentor. Scooper Jeff Sneider has further alleged that Marvel was pitching this show as it’s “answer to Harry Potter.”

There’s nothing about this pitch that we don’t like, so wannabe attendees of Marvel’s Hogwarts everywhere are getting more upset about this frustrating news than they were when Dobby died.

This would have freaking ruled, @MarvelStudios ! Cmon!!! Wong is the man! — RONAMAN ☘️☘️🎺🪗🩺🏀 (@ronaman35) February 20, 2025

A spinoff of one of Marvel’s most successful Multiverse Saga movies, pitched as its equivalent to one of the most popular franchises of all time? And it’s not happening? What’s Wong with this picture?!

This is the worst pic.twitter.com/pRQdALoFnS — lifeBeazy (@LifeBeazy) February 20, 2025

Those disappointed wish they could say they were surprised by Disney Plus letting them down, but they can’t.

For the first time in years Marvel had a good idea for a Disney+ series and they cancelled it?



Typical Disney. — SYMBIOTE LEGEND (@SYMBIOTE_LEGEND) February 20, 2025

Marvel was this close to coming in three-for-three with magical-themed MCU shows that were beloved by fans (after WandaVision and Agatha All Along, natch).

WHY LITERALLY THE ONLY OTHER INTERESTING THING MARVEL HAS DONE BESIDES THE WITCHES https://t.co/s1dNfNKWzV — celes (@kindredlottie) February 21, 2025

It’s unknown why Marvel has lost interest in this one, but a series about a magic school likely would require a large ensemble cast and a hefty VFX bill so it’s possible budget was an issue. In that case, maybe Strange Academy should be resurrected as an animated series? Given how much everyone loves X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, that sounds like a win-win.

Just animate it. The visuals would be way better https://t.co/3oxJdVEmJS — Charles Lee (@Goofyfan_Chuck) February 20, 2025

It’s unclear how far along the road Strange Academy got, but we do know that Echo veteran Amy Rardin was attached to write (and the earliest rumblings about it date back to 2021). The unfortunate fate of these three series is an unwanted knock-on effect of Marvel’s complete rethink of how it makes it streaming series. In line with traditional television pitching and pilot episode development, more ideas are getting thrown around than can get made. So, whereas before every series Marvel thought of was greenlit and fast-tracked (resulting in some arguably feeling half-baked), now they are much more precious about what’s actually pushed into production.

This level of quality control does sound like what Marvel really needs right now, and the good news is that Strange Academy and the others are “paused,” not outright cancelled. But a series with ties to Multiverse of Madness and the mystical side of the MCU would’ve been perfectly timed right now — and Disney Plus could’ve even beaten Max to the punch with that upcoming Harry Potter series. Let’s hope a new version of the show can be magicked up that passes Kevin Feige’s approval with flying colors and graduates to the screen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy