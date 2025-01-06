‘OH SHE KNOWS SOMETHING’: Kathryn Hahn’s Golden Globes comments has Marvel fans expecting some big ‘Agatha All Along’ news

Agatha All Along might’ve come away empty-handed from this weekend’s Golden Globes ceremony, but that doesn’t mean Marvel fans should feel despondent. The fact that the critically acclaimed Disney Plus series earned the nomination that it did offers a big ol’ hint that there’s more on the way from Agatha Harkness and her chaotic coven, and Kathryn Hahn teased the possibility of some exciting news to come on the night itself.

Hahn earned her first ever Golden Globes nomination for her turn as the ambiguously wicked witch, but it’s actually the specific category she was nominated for that fans should pay attention to. The WandaVision spinoff’s star faced stiff competition in the race for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series, and although she lost to Hacks‘ Jean Smart, the fact that Marvel chose to categorize Agatha this way rather than as a Limited Series may be an even bigger win.

One clip of Hahn teasing what this could mean on the event’s red carpet went viral, as Westview warriors suggested the actress knows more than she’s saying. “That is a great question, none of us have any idea,” Hahn said when asked about the chances of more Agatha. “But it certainly is… Our ears are perked up, for sure.” Fans weren’t buying the Parks & Recreation alum pleading the fifth. “OH SHE KNOWS SOMETHING,” read @wandasattorney’s caption.

Does Kathryn Hahn really know something about the future of Agatha?

On the one hand, Hahn may well be speaking the truth when claiming that none of the show’s cast, and probably also crew, know anything about an Agatha All Along season 2. We’re aware all too well that Marvel takes its sweet, sweet time in greenlighting more episodes of its TV series — see the mystery surrounding the fate of Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and others years after they premiered. That said, it’s highly likely that she knows at least something about where Agatha the characters goes next.

AAA ended with a huge status quo change for Ms. Harkness by going so far as to kill her off and then resurrect her as a ghost. It’s clear that the next leg of Agatha’s MCU journey will see her act as a spirit guide to Joe Locke’s Wiccan as he sets about finding his lost twin brother, Tommy/Speed. We’re expecting this to occur in the upcoming Vision Quest show, although it should be noted this hails from a different creative team than WV and AAA.

This was such a specific set-up for Agatha that it stands to reason Marvel has some particular plan in place for her, so Hahn has surely been given some heads-up over where she’ll appear next. No doubt she’ll have a cameo in Vision Quest, at the very least, with a role in the much-rumored Scarlet Witch movie also a possibility. In true Agatha style, Hahn may well be telling us the truth while simultaneously holding back the full facts.

Whatever happens, we’re unlikely to see Agatha again this calendar year, as Vision Quest isn’t scheduled to hit streaming until 2026. But, hang on in there, witches and warlocks — just remember there’s glory at the end.

