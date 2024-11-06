‘Queen WILL have her moment!’: ‘Agatha All Along’ Easter egg you definitely didn’t catch reveals who is Scarlet Witch’s real successor

There was no cameo from Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff in Agatha All Along after all, but that doesn’t mean her true successor didn’t make an appearance. And, no, it’s not her son, Wiccan.

The best thing about the Kathryn Hahn-fronted WandaVision spin-off is that it introduced a coven full of new powerful witches into the MCU, whereas before it was just Wanda and Agatha on their lonesome. Tragically, most of them didn’t make it out of the show alive, but it’s not all doom and gloom as at least one of them did. If the comics are anything to go by, they have a bright future ahead of them. And a big glow-up to boot.

I am, of course, talking about wellness guru/con artist queen Jennifer Kale. Outside of Billy and, technically, Agatha’s ghost, Jen was the only one of the coven of chaos who escaped the Witches’ Road intact. One Agatha fan thought it was a wasted moment that her last scene in the finale didn’t finally give the character her silver crown from the comics.

Kinda wish Jen got her crown after she did the unbinding ritual to get her magic back pic.twitter.com/U6FEFTu6Uw — Aidan (he/him) (@TwstdPrtzl13) November 3, 2024

For others, though, this isn’t a wasted opportunity but an inherent promise that she’s coming back in some future project in the witchy corner of the Marvel multiverse. As one convinced commenter put it, “Queen WILL have her moment! Amen!”

It’s ok I see more for her and Queen WILL have her moment! Amen! — Hussy w/ the Good Hair (@TheOtherJuicy_J) November 4, 2024

Where could she show up? Given Jen’s connections to the supernatural superhero team in the source material, some kind of role in the much-touted Midnight Sons movie seems possible.

we should get the full suit in midnight sons pic.twitter.com/24ygrZBPlU — diz ✮ agatha all along (@scarletfication) November 4, 2024

We know Kevin Feige imposed a lot of draconian rules on the Agatha production team, but did he order “Only Maximoffs get to wear crowns” too?

crowns are only reserved to the Maximoffs apparently — Li🖤 (@powertapguruu) November 3, 2024

When Jen gets her own Wanda and Wiccan-alike big suit-up moment, that’s where the crown’s got to come in.

she didn’t have a power suit up moment so i’m guessing it’ll happen when she gets one of those — ell ☆ (@BetterThanMDNA) November 4, 2024

Alternatively, maybe the crown was there… all along? Some eagle-eyed viewers reported that there is a sneaky Easter egg referencing Jen’s crown: the earrings she wears in one scene are shaped just like her sorceress’ tiara.

this scene was her in her crown pic.twitter.com/YwJVk8N5nf — 🇵🇸Eatah🇵🇸 (@beeatingyu) November 4, 2024

It’s difficult to power-rank the witches of Agatha’s coven, although Jen wouldn’t necessarily be at the top — considering that the others include an ancient witch who’s been sucking the magic out of other witches for centuries, the son of the Scarlet Witch, and the personification of Death itself. It’s worth noting that, in the comics, Jennifer Kale is the reincarnation of ancient Atlantean sorceress Zhered-Na, so she has oodles of innate magical power. In many ways, she could be argued as Wanda’s true successor following her death. Especially as she has her own cosplayer’s dream of a crown.

The MCU’s Jen is a completely different character from the original, in terms of personality and backstory — her Atlantean heritage couldn’t really be replicated, as Atlantis doesn’t exist in this continuity (see Wakanda Forever‘s Talokan). Even so, it would be remiss if Marvel didn’t present her with her own mystical headpiece sometime. Whether it happens in Wiccan, Vision Quest, a Scarlet Witch movie, Agatha season 2, or even Midnight Suns, we should see her in a crown.

