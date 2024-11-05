‘I don’t know if I can share’: Elizabeth Olsen already delivered the big hint at a Scarlet Witch return that Marvel fans have been waiting for

Agatha All Along brought Ms. Harkness and her chaotic coven’s journey to a close, but this clearly isn’t the end of the (Witches’) road for this corner of the MCU. For starters, there’s one thing we’re all waiting on, and that’s the resurrection of the Scarlet Witch — something we were banking on happening in this very Disney Plus series following Wanda Maximoff’s demise in Doctor Strange 2. But, just like that promised “gay explosion” ending, it never came.

For those who need some reassurance that Wanda really hasn’t gone the way of so many needlessly deceased MCU female characters before her, it’s worth re-examining comments made by the Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, in the wake of the Agatha finale. Fans have been waiting for some kind of indication that a Scarlet Witch movie is in the works at Marvel Studios, but one hasn’t been forthcoming. And yet Olsen already practically said as much back in 2023.

During a convention appearance last year (but which is now recirculating on social media), Olsen was asked what her dream scenario for a Wanda comeback would be. Intriguingly, Olsen pleaded the fifth on that one as she teased that she’s afraid to answer as Marvel’s prez Kevin Feige tends to make dreams come true.

“Well, honestly, if I were to tell you exactly what I would want I think I would maybe be spoiling something,” said Olsen, to much jubilation from the crowd. “Kevin Feige genuinely asks us what we want to do with the character and then he does it [Laughs] so I don’t know if I can share…I just want to come back.”

What makes Olsen’s reply so interesting post-Agatha is that we know the series’ creators had several strict no-nos enforced on them by the studio. Agatha wasn’t allowed to include Billy’s twin Tommy, his boyfriend Hulkling, and, most importantly, it had to leave Wanda’s fate in limbo. Obviously, Feige has big plans for the Maximoff family to come. While this could play out in either Vision Quest or the rumored Wiccan spinoff, the fact that Olsen was so careful not to get into specifics in the above 2023 Q&A heavily hints that she’s had talks about a feature-length return as the crimson sorceress. And maybe those talks have progressed further over the past 12 months.

Olsen has elsewhere hinted at how she’s not the biggest fan of Wanda’s sudden heel-turn in Multiverse of Madness, so we’d imagine that, if Feige has asked her what she wants from a comeback, it would be to back-track on portraying the Scarlet Witch as a villain. On the other hand, rumors have claimed that Wanda will be back for Avengers: Doomsday… but this time on the arm of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

Maybe Olsen’s dream was to play Downey’s love interest, perhaps just to spite Gwyneth Paltrow, maybe it wasn’t. If only we had a way to see into the future to find out. Where’s Patti Lupone when you need her?

