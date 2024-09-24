‘That psycho is coming back’: The most unsettling character in the whole MCU is rumored to return for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Remember when Kang was the anchor being of the MCU’s entire Multiverse Saga? Well, try and forget it because Marvel is very keen to wipe its failed attempt to make the temporal conqueror the new Thanos under the rug. The Kang Dynasty is officially dead — or doomed, as the case may be, thanks to Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars now starring Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

That’s basically all we know about Avengers 5 and 6 at this point, so we still have many questions about what this means for the several years of set-up for the rise of Kang that played out across Phases Four and Five. Will this all be junked along with actor Jonathan Majors? Honestly, that wouldn’t be a great loss when it comes to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but what about an exemplary series like Loki? Could any of the cast come back in these Avengers movies? Time is a-ticking, and we demand answers!

Kang may be languishing in the Void, but his even more unhinged ally will allegedly return for Avengers 5 and 6

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

There has been no official confirmation just yet, but it’s rumored that a certain Loki fan-favorite will indeed return for both Doomsday and Secret Wars. Scooper MyTimeToShineHello is alleging that Miss Minutes, the multiverse’s creepiest cartoon clock, will feature in not just one, but both of these upcoming saga-stoppers. “That psycho is coming back,” they claimed.

Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes became a major mascot for the MCU thanks to her scene-stealing role in Loki seasons 1 and 2, even though she was ultimately outed as a seriously sinister AI, so in that sense it’s no surprise to hear whispers that she’ll be back. On the other hand, Miss Minutes as a character is intrinsically tied to the Kang of it all. The AI assistant was created by He Who Remains and went power-mad after being rejected by his variant, Victor Timely.

That said, she was rebooted into a seemingly more docile version by the end of Loki season 2, so in theory she could return as a helpful ally to the Avengers themselves. Alternatively, it would feel much more in character for her to instead join forces with Downey’s Victor Von Doom. To create some consistency within this saga, Doom will surely have to usurp control of the TVA, and knowing that Miss Minutes loves a man who can take charge she may find herself developing another unsettling infatuation, this time on Doom.

If Doom really is a Tony Stark variant, as has been widely speculated, having Miss Minutes as his sidekick would be a neat inversion of Iron Man’s habit of acquiring AI assistants — i.e. JARVIS and FRIDAY. Again, this is just a rumor for now, but it is possible Kang’s creation hasn’t clocked out just yet. Whether fellow Loki character Ravonna Renslayer, last seen marooned in the Void by Miss Minutes herself, will be as lucky we’ll just have to see.

