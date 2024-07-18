Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Anthony Russo and Joe Russo speak onstage at the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Three at the IMDb Yacht on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News

‘We are reclaiming the throne’: The Russo brothers’ shock ‘Avengers’ return is already making major changes to the timeline

It's like 'Endgame' all over again.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 07:06 am

“Fine, I’ll do it myself.” Those immortal words from Thanos himself may well have been what the Russo brothers said upon deciding to make the Marvel universe-quaking decision to return to the MCU to potentially helm Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Recommended Videos

Yes, in what is perhaps the most shocking move Marvel could’ve made for these movies, outside of bringing back Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans, Joe and Anthony Russo are reportedly in talks to helm not just one but both upcoming Avengers movies, due in 2026 and 2027. After 2019’s Endgame, concluding a run of four of the most successful superhero blockbusters of all time, the Russos very much distanced themselves from the MCU, making streaming offerings like Netflix’s The Gray Man and the upcoming The Electric State.

So the news that the duo could — it’s not a done deal yet, remember! — make a grand comeback to direct the two-part climax to the Multiverse Saga is achieving an even more impressive bit of time travel than the Avengers’ Time Heist: it’s taking the fandom back five years, back before the division of Phase Four and Five rocked the community, and is uniting everyone in pure-hearted Infinity Saga-style joy and excitement.

The saviors of superhero cinema have returned.

Suddenly, with the Russos on board, Avengers 5 and 6 have gone from two projects folks were wildly worried about to two guaranteed smashes.

You mean they’re casting Kevin Hart or…? That would be one unexpected choice for Dr. Doom.

Can the Russos take the MCU back to the days where every movie was earning a billion dollars? Some are certainly convinced.

On the other hand, there are some dissenting voices in the mix too. Believe it or not, there is the occasional fan out there who looks on Endgame, the one-time biggest movie of all time, as a misstep.

All in all, though, it’s fair to say the Russos’ rehiring has the potential to be the most-anticipated Marvel comeback since Hugh Jackman announced he was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. We’re on the cusp of discovering if that was worth it (and all the signs are suggesting it is), so the timing is perfect to learn that a couple more comeback kids might be just around the corner. If Marvel lets this opportunity slip through its fingers and doesn’t hire the Russos, though, then it might have a not-so-secret war on its hands as the fans revolt.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter