When will the Russos’ mega-budget sci-fi ‘The Electric State’ be arriving on Netflix?

The team that gave us the contentious action thriller The Gray Man is making another balloon-budget movie.

Recommended Videos

Joe and Anthony Russo are directing The Electric State for Netflix from a screenplay by their old Infinity War/Endgame buddies (and The Gray Man co-scribes) Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, based on the popular graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag. We imagine the reportedly over $300 million budget was partly employed in securing some of Hollywood’s biggest names for the film including Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, and Brian Cox.

Brown plays Michelle, a 19-year-old girl traveling across the American West in search of her brother with the help of a robot sidekick. The visual aspect is arguably the most important in the post-apocalyptic war-ravished retro-futuristic world created by Stålenhag, so visual effects, practical and special, likely received special attention during and after production.

Or perhaps the Russos are just trying to maintain the tradition, seeing as it’s their own movie they’re dethroning in the podium for Netflix’s most expensive movies ever (The Gray Man held the honors previously with an over $200 million budget).

When is The Electric State coming out?

Image via Skybound Books

The Electric State is scheduled to hit Netflix in 2024. The streamer hasn’t provided a more specific release date yet. When Netflix first took the reigns of its distribution from Universal Pictures, the plan was to release it in theatres exclusively for a week in January 2024 before it moved to the streamer.

The sci-fi adventure film was shot between October 2022 and February 2023 in Atlanta, with additional reshoots taking place between March and April 2024.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy