‘We’ll see if he changes his tune when they offer him 40 Morbillion dollars’: This Irish superstar swears he’s never making a Marvel movie

For many actors, appearing in a Marvel Studios project is a rite of passage — proof that you’ve really made it big and are ready to rub shoulders with the most popular stars in the world in the world’s biggest movie franchise. What’s more, being part of the MCU is a chance to put aside the intense indie dramas and play at having powers and saving the world while getting a nice fat paycheck for your troubles. What’s not to love about that?

There are some folks out there for whom Marvel still isn’t appealing, though, and that includes a certain Irish superstar. I know what you’re thinking — Wait, Ayo Edebiri was almost in Thunderbolts*? Why’s she changing her tune now? But nope, I’m actually talking about a different child of the Emerald Isle. The Marvel hater in the room is really Gladiator II‘s own Paul Mescal, despite rumors previously linking him to The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

“It’s not for me”: Gladiator II star shoots down MCU hopes in flames

Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal may share the screen in Sir Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, but it turns out there was never any chance of them pairing up again as superhero brothers-in-law (brother-in-laws?) for Marvel’s incoming Fantastic Four reboot. With Pascal occupying the role of Reed Richards, who was going to play Johnny Storm was a hotly contested issue for a while there, with Mescal said to be in the running.

Happy Sad Confused podcaster Josh Horowitz had to ask the Normal People actor whether there was ever any actual truth to these rumors when he got him on his show, and Mescal quickly professed that there wasn’t. Not only that, but the Irishman made clear that he has no ambitions whatsoever to enter the Marvel sphere.

“I don’t think it’s for… it’s not for me,” Mescal responded, clearly choosing his words carefully. “I wasn’t brought up watching those films, I wasn’t drawn to them.” If there was one major franchise he wouldn’t mind being a part of, however, it’s Middle-earth, not the MCU. “I was kind of more like a Lord of the Rings guy, in that sense, so they weren’t films I was drawn to,” Mescal added.

The 28-year-old’s frankness is earning some appreciation in the YouTube comments. “He’s right on the money there,” wrote one. “Dude wants to branch out the normal way and not get swept up in the superhero junkyard. Respect!” Others were entertained by Mescal visibly biting his tongue: “lol he had a hard time answering that, like he was trying his best not to say he hates those types of movies lmfao.” Some, meanwhile, are skeptical he’s not going to change his mind one day: “We’ll see if he changes his tune when they offer him 40 Morbillion dollars.”

Well, it looks like Kevin Feige can cross Mescal’s name off his “to get” list. At least we can still dream about Cillian Murphy one day showing up or — better yet — Irish Queen Ayo changing her mind and coming back.

