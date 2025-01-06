One of the big winners at the 2025 Golden Globes was Sebastian Stan. The actor took home the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for his role in A Different Man, but it’s his bromance with Anthony Mackie that stole the show.

Mackie, the leading man of the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, was all smiles every time Stan was in view, or even mentioned. Their reunion immediately reignited hopes of a return to the screen, and Mackie’s comments after the ceremony didn’t help matters. Are we delusional to be excited about a possible reunion of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in the MCU?

A promise of things to come?

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan celebrate Sebastian’s first #GoldenGlobes win.



“We won! Captain America and The Winter Soldier, we’re coming back!”



See the full winners list: https://t.co/zH8Pzwnws5 pic.twitter.com/NNfYPRYT1M — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 6, 2025

In a very wholesome moment at last night’s ceremony, Anthony Mackie gleefully and wholeheartedly became Stan’s biggest fanboy. While in an interview speaking about his win, Stan was approached by a very happy Mackie. The new Captain America repeatedly chanted “we won” as he crashed Stan’s interview.

As they both celebrated, Sebastian Stan said some words that made Marvel fans perk up in excitement. “Captain America and the Winter Soldier, we’re coming back,” the actor yelled. Now, was he jesting, or did he actually mean what he said? Nobody knows for sure, but fans are elated nonetheless.

With Captain America: Brave New World being released on Valentine’s Day, Mackie’s return to the big screen is closer than ever. Stan himself is set to lead the pack in Thunderbolts, closing out Phase Five of the MCU in May. Evidently, we don’t have the answers to any of these questions right now, but Marvel, we urge you to give us fans what we want!

True to this, not new to this

Screengrab via Disney Plus

While the MCU has suffered a noticeable decline in quality over the last few years, they have released some phenomenal stuff since their inception. From The Winter Soldier to Infinity War, it’s fair to say Marvel aficionados have eaten good. And, it has not escaped fans’ attention that both Stan and Mackie have appeared in some of the best Marvel releases over the years.

Back when Mackie’s character was still known as Falcon, he starred in Captain America: The Winter Soldier alongside Stan. Since then, they have built their bromance brick by brick, sharing the screen in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The stuff of dreams

Shortly after WandaVision ended in March 2021, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier started airing on Disney Plus. It showed a new dynamic of the relationship shared by the partners-in-crime, with much of the love the fans have come to expect between the two superheroes first founded in this show.

However, six episodes just don’t cut it, and fans have been clamoring for more for four years, now. Unfortunately, their prayers remain unanswered. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still the last time both Stan and Mackie starred in a Marvel release together. The end of the limited series saw Mackie’s character go from being The Falcon to becoming Captain America, and with Sam settling into the new mantle in his upcoming outing, getting to see Bucky’s reaction and endorsement is not just a want, but a deep need.

