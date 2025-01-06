Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Photo montage of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Flacon and The Winter Soldier and at the 2025 Golden Globes
Images via Marvel/ET
Category:
Marvel
Celebrities
Movies
News

‘We’re coming back’: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan just promised us a ‘Captain America’ reunion. Your move, Marvel

Get Marvel on the phone, ASAP!
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|

Published: Jan 6, 2025 08:36 am

One of the big winners at the 2025 Golden Globes was Sebastian Stan. The actor took home the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for his role in A Different Man, but it’s his bromance with Anthony Mackie that stole the show.

Recommended Videos

Mackie, the leading man of the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, was all smiles every time Stan was in view, or even mentioned. Their reunion immediately reignited hopes of a return to the screen, and Mackie’s comments after the ceremony didn’t help matters. Are we delusional to be excited about a possible reunion of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in the MCU?

 A promise of things to come?

In a very wholesome moment at last night’s ceremony, Anthony Mackie gleefully and wholeheartedly became Stan’s biggest fanboy. While in an interview speaking about his win, Stan was approached by a very happy Mackie. The new Captain America repeatedly chanted “we won” as he crashed Stan’s interview. 

As they both celebrated, Sebastian Stan said some words that made Marvel fans perk up in excitement. “Captain America and the Winter Soldier, we’re coming back,” the actor yelled. Now, was he jesting, or did he actually mean what he said? Nobody knows for sure, but fans are elated nonetheless.

With Captain America: Brave New World being released on Valentine’s Day, Mackie’s return to the big screen is closer than ever. Stan himself is set to lead the pack in Thunderbolts, closing out Phase Five of the MCU in May. Evidently, we don’t have the answers to any of these questions right now, but Marvel, we urge you to give us fans what we want!

True to this, not new to this

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Screengrab via Disney Plus

While the MCU has suffered a noticeable decline in quality over the last few years, they have released some phenomenal stuff since their inception. From The Winter Soldier to Infinity War, it’s fair to say Marvel aficionados have eaten good. And, it has not escaped fans’ attention that both Stan and Mackie have appeared in some of the best Marvel releases over the years.

Back when Mackie’s character was still known as Falcon, he starred in Captain America: The Winter Soldier alongside Stan. Since then, they have built their bromance brick by brick, sharing the screen in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The stuff of dreams

Shortly after WandaVision ended in March 2021, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier started airing on Disney Plus. It showed a new dynamic of the relationship shared by the partners-in-crime, with much of the love the fans have come to expect between the two superheroes first founded in this show.

However, six episodes just don’t cut it, and fans have been clamoring for more for four years, now. Unfortunately, their prayers remain unanswered. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still the last time both Stan and Mackie starred in a Marvel release together. The end of the limited series saw Mackie’s character go from being The Falcon to becoming Captain America, and with Sam settling into the new mantle in his upcoming outing, getting to see Bucky’s reaction and endorsement is not just a want, but a deep need.  

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. When he's not writing, he's walking endlessly through Lisbon's narrow roads, discovering new rave spots, watching anime, and streaming every Mariah Carey song out there.
Link to www.demiphillips.journoportfolio.com