What did John Boyega say about possibly replacing Jonathan Majors as Kang?

How likely is it that John Boyega might be cast as Kang?

With actor Jonathan Majors‘ conviction for reckless assault and harassment, there was a flurry of speculation as to who might take over the part of Kang, Marvel Studios’ latest big baddie. One name suggested by many was John Boyega, and with one simple X post, Boyega weighed in on the speculation.

Boyega as Kang makes some sense. He’s no stranger to major film franchises, starring as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. He possibly teased his arrival in the MCU when he posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, alongside Anthony Mackie, Marvel Studios’ new Captain America, about a month before Majors’ verdict was announced.

So, how likely is it Marvel fans will see Boyega in the role of Kang?

Boyega put the Kang question to rest with a GIF

In the comments thread on that Mackie post, one fan encouraged Boyega to ask Mackie to reach out to whoever was in charge of recasting Kang. Boyega responded with the Donkey from Shrek, shaking his head in the negative — with that, it seems unlikely that Boyega will appear in the MCU soon, as Kang or otherwise.

Not everyone was disappointed in Boyega’s refusal to take the part. In response, one comment said, “Don’t blame you, you’re carving out a much better path and career dude.”

In 2022, Boyega provided a much more eloquent response to the MCU question, speaking with Men’s Health.

Referring to Marvel, Boyega said, “That’s not in the vision for me now. I want to do nuanced things. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

Based on that, Boyega might say no even if the role of Kang was offered to him, meaning Marvel Studios are back to square one if they choose to recast the part — may we suggest Will Smith?