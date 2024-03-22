‘X-Men’: Omega level mutants, explained

The following article contains spoilers for X-Men ’97.

X-Men ‘97 has brought beloved characters back from the animated series purgatory and to the forefront of Disney Plus. Once again, we can revel in the familiar mutants and their wide variety of powers.

The new series wastes no time in plunging viewers back into the lore. Following Professor Xavier’s death, the X-Men are thrown for a loop when sometimes villain Magneto inherits the X-Mansion. But there is no time to waste considering what Xavier was thinking when he made this decision. There are Sentinels to fight, romances to be had, and the ever-present threat of humanity’s prejudice against our mutant heroes. As we dive back into the fleshed-out world of X-Men, we should remember the terms that apply to our genetically blessed friends.

What is an Omega mutant in X-Men?

Photo via Disney Plus

Mutants in X-Men can fall into different levels of classification. Because there are so many different mutants, it helps to know how powerful they are. For instance, Alpha-level mutants are generally at the top of the pile. Characters such as Cyclops, Legion, and Professor X are all considered Alpha class because of their formidable powers. Xavier is one of the world’s most powerful telepaths, while the concussive force of Cyclops’ vision makes him a force to be reckoned with. However, there is one class above it: The Omega class.

Omega refers to not just being powerful but having abilities that potentially have no limits. The primary example of this is Magneto. Erik Lehnsherr’s power over magnetism already has many applications. But from years of practice and Magneto’s inherent powerfulness, he is a mutant that can never be beat. As much as he targets humans in his crusade to help mutants, he still shows some restraint. If he didn’t, then there would be no humankind left to speak of.

Other Omega-level mutants of note are Iceman, Storm, and Hope Summers. Viewers get a hint of this in the first episode of X-Men ‘97. During the climactic fight against the Sentinels, they identify Storm as Omega class. The mutant quickly makes it clear why this is the case. A goddess to many, Storm’s powers turn the sand beneath her feet into glass and create a lightning storm that tears the Sentinels apart. Hate groups like Friends of Humanity find this so threatening that they devise weapons to rid mutants of their powers. Storm losing her powers in episode 2 is particularly gut-wrenching because of what a powerhouse she is. The good news is the X-Men are never down for long, and until then, humanity has Magneto to contend with.