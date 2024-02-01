What characters are appearing in ‘X-Men ’97’ and when does it release on Disney Plus?

Before Deadpool 3 gets here, the X-Men are first making their MCU debut… in animated form. X-Men ’97, a show we still can’t fully believe we’re getting, is the first Marvel Studios movie or series to be set outside of the MCU’s multiverse, serving as a direct continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s — which originally concluded in 1997, hence the name.

Recommended Videos

Outside of Professor X in Doctor Strange 2 and Frasier Beast in The Marvels, the fact that the X-Men as a team unit will first appear in a Marvel Studios production in this way just goes to show the enduring popularity of the classic cartoon, often cited as the most faithful and authentic adaptation of the mutants and their mythos outside of the comics. It might not be as splashy as Ryan Reynolds’ incoming threequel, but there’s a real chance X-Men ’97 could be one of the finest entries in the MCU’s Phase Five.

But what is there to know about the show that’s been nearly 20 years in the making? Let’s don our Cerebro helmets and telepathically track down some answers…

What characters are set to return in X-Men 97?

When our first look at the series was shared at Comic-Con 2022, we immediately discovered that the X-Men ’97 team would be much as we remember it, with the roster of heroes including Wolverine, Rogue, Jubilee, Beast, Gambit, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Storm. Even better, many of the original cast are reprising their roles — namely, Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, and Alison Sealy-Smith. The role of Jubilee will now be voiced by Holly Chou, however, with OG actress Alyson Court playing another, currently unknown, character.

Among the other notable inclusions is Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton), who will serve as the main villain of the piece. Magneto (Matthew Waterson) is also back, but this time his suit looks a little different, drawing from his 1980s comics design. Sunspot will also make his debut in this continuity, voiced by Gui Agustini. He’ll be joining the line-up alongside other fan-favorites, Nightcrawler, Bishop, and Cable. What’s more, Jean Grey clone Madelyne Pryor aka the Goblin Queen is also in the mix.

What’s the storyline of X-Men ’97?

Image via Marvel Entertainment Group

When I say this show is a direct continuation of the original series, I really mean it. Seemingly unafraid to put off a new generation of viewers, X-Men ’97 will pick up right where X:TAS season 5 left off: with Professor X being whisked off into space by the Shi’ar Empire to save his life. This means that Charles Xavier won’t be the leader of the team in the new show, Magneto will. Ergo the nifty change of threads. Expect the fact that their former enemy is now their boss to cause a lot of conflict within the X-Mansion.

In addition to the insidious machinations of Mister Sinister, the X-Men will also come up against familiar foes such as the Sentinels and the Hellfire Club, with Emma Frost and Sebastian Shaw set to be key characters. Someone else who is worth keeping an eye on is Val Cooper, a governmental liaison for mutant affairs that showrunner Beau DeMayo teases has “an agenda” all of her own that will “slowly make itself known.”

When will X-Men ’97 release on Disney Plus?

Image from Marvel Studios/ Twitter

Although a specific release date has yet to be announced at the time of writing, it has been confirmed that X-Men ’97 will hit Disney Plus sometime in March. The first season will consist of 10 episodes. But the fun doesn’t stop there, as we already know that a second season is in the works too. With any luck, that could follow in 2025. It’s unclear if Marvel intends for the show to stretch into a third season or not. Either way, ’90s kids, you can rest assured that you’ll be riding this nostalgia wave for the next couple of years. Cue that opening electric guitar riff…