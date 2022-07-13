Every mutant character already in the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Ms. Marvel finale.

Marvel lovers have been waiting years for the X-Men to finally be folded into the MCU, and while the studio has yet to officially announce plans to form the team in the franchise — at the time of writing at least, something might be coming at Comic-Con — things have definitely heated up on the mutant front in Phase Four. First, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness included a Fox universe icon and now Ms. Marvel has gone even further.

Spoilers incoming!

The end of the Ms. Marvel finale sees Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) learn the reason why she’s the only one in her family to gain powers from her djinn great-grandmother’s bangle. It turns out that her genare “different” from everyone else’s almost as if she has a “mutation.” In case this loaded term wasn’t enough of a giveaway, a snippet of the X-Men animated series theme tune plays at the same time.

Yes, it’s official, Kamala is a mutant — not an Inhuman — in the MCU! This is easily our biggest hint that the X-Men are on their way to Earth-616 to date, and yet Kamala is far from the first mutant to appear in the franchise. Various characters, who are either mutants in the comics or could easily be retconned as mutants in future projects, have already turned up.

So let’s stick on our Cerebro helmets and take stock of every mutant in the MCU so far.

Confirmed mutant characters

Ms. Marvel

Black Bolt might’ve shown up in Doctor Strange 2, but it seems that wasn’t enough to get Marvel to connect Kamala to the Inhuman mythos. Instead, Ms. Marvel retcons her as a mutant. Previously, fans had assumed she might join the Young Avengers, but now it seems like there’s a good chance Kamala might be destined for X-Men membership instead.

Professor X

Predating Kamala’s outing as a mutant by just a couple of months, Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier crossed over from the Fox franchise in Doctor Strange 2. Hailing from Earth-838, this was an alternate version of Professor X from the one Stewart had played for 20 years previously, which arguably opens the door for him to reprise his role as Earth-616’s Xavier as well.

Characters who might be mutants

Scarlet Witch

As fans know, Wanda Maximoff is traditionally the daughter of Magneto in the comics. While this is canonically not the case in the MCU, it’s possible she could still be revealed as a mutant at some point as WandaVision made clear that her exposure to the Mind Stone only unlocked Wanda’s latent abilities and did not create them, as was originally believed.

Quicksilver

So if that’s true of Wanda then we can assume that it’s also the case for her late twin brother, Pietro Maximoff. Tragically, Pietro never got to really test the extent of his power due to his untimely death in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but it’s feasible that his super-speed was a natural gift given a boost by the Mind Stone, especially as Kamala’s bangle confirms mutants sometimes need amplifiers in the MCU.

“Ralph Bohner”

From one Quicksilver to another. Unfortunately, Evan Peters’ Fake Pietro in WandaVision was ultimately unveiled not to be Fox’s Peter Maximoff but some guy called “Ralph Bohner.” However, there is a widespread fan theory that he actually is Quicksilver and Agatha Harkness was still controlling his mind at the end of the show, leaving the door open for Peters to return at a later date.

Ursa Major

When Black Widow came out last summer, many fans championed it for low-key introducing the MCU’s first mutant. One of Red Guardian’s fellow inmates at his Russian prison was Mikhail Ursus aka Ursa Major, a mutant who can transform into a bear in the comics. Actor Olivier Richters certainly believes his character can be categorized as a mutant and is hoping for a comeback.

Molly Hernandez

Any Runaways fans in the house? In the Hulu series, Molly Hernandez got her super-strength from being exposed to extraterrestrial Gibborim Rocks. In the comics, however, her counterpart Molly Hayes is a mutant. We have no idea if the Runaways cast could return to the MCU, but with mutantkind now a thing, fans could always make it their headcanon that Molly was secretly a mutant all along.

Mutant characters debuting soon

Namor

While not 110% confirmed, all the signs are pointing to Tenoch Huerta joining the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Namor the Sub-Mariner. On top of being the King of Atlantis, the merman monarch is also a mutant — in fact, he’s often labelled “Marvel’s first mutant” (in terms of publication date, not in-universe longevity). Let’s hope this aspect of his backstory will be retained on-screen.

Deadpool

Obviously, the most notable mutant on his way to the movies is none other than Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson. Deadpool 3 is currently in development, with The Adam Project‘s Shawn Levy on board to direct. Many are expecting this first DP movie to fall under the Marvel Studios banner to be the one to properly introduce the X-Men into the MCU. Unfortunately, it won’t start filming until 2023 at the earliest.

X-Men ’97 team

And let’s not forget that animated revival series X-Men ’97 is also headed to Disney Plus soon. Fans might be discounting this as non-MCU due to it being a continuation of the beloved ’90s series, but it is produced by Marvel Studios and showrunner Beau DeMayo has heavily hinted that the show will have some major multiversal tie-ins, suggesting it’ll be more important to the overall franchise than we might be expecting.