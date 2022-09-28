‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record

As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.

Logan director James Mangold has already reacted to the news that his elegiac swansong for the mutton-chopped mutant will not mark the iconic X-Man’s final stand, but as Kevin Feige will no doubt continue to say for the coming years; anything is possible in the multiverse.

Having already dedicated close to two decade of his life to getting shredded for the part, the 53 year-old Australian will be gearing up to hit the gym in short order given that Deadpool 3 is landing in September 2024. One interesting caveat to come from the actor’s widely expected return is that he’s set to reclaim a Guinness World Record the second he appears onscreen, one that he only lost less than a year ago.

Hugh Jackman Shares Cryptic Images Of Wolverine And Kevin Feige On Social Media 1 of 3

In the aftermath of Logan‘s massive critical and commercial success, Jackman was awarded a plaque commemorating his stint as having set the benchmark for “Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel Character” at 16 years and 232 days. However, when Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped last December, the accolade was shared between Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, and J.K. Simmons, who all reappeared 19 years and 229 days after Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man premiered.

By the time Deadpool 3 finally comes to theaters, over 22 years will have passed since Bryan Singer’s X-Men, so the record will be Jackman’s once again. He won’t come close to the all-time high, though, with Michael Keaton’s presence in DC’s The Flash coming to multiplexes a whopping 33 years after Tim Burton’s Batman, but at least he’s head of the Marvel pack.