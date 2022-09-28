‘Logan’ director has a hilarious reaction to ‘Deadpool 3’ bombshell

2017’s Logan, was meant to put an end to Wolverine’s story on the big screen as Hugh Jackman retires from playing the iconic Marvel character. But since the announcement of Deadpool 3 and how Jackman was going to return on screen as the famous mutant superhero, the film’s director, James Mangold made a hilarious response to the actor’s return and debut in the MCU.

Over on Twitter, Mangold shared a GIF from a scene in Logan where Wolverine was attacked in the forest, in reference to his supposed death. Fortunately, he clarified that he was in support of Jackman’s return and he doesn’t care if Logan took place in another universe or if it will be canon in the MCU.

Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what maddness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up! pic.twitter.com/qaCG4Z39x4 — Mangold (@mang0ld) September 28, 2022

Unfortunately, some fans didn’t understand the joke or they just were not in support of Jackman’s return. Luckily, fans explained that the events of Logan took place in the future and that Deadpool somehow changed the timeline in Deadpool 2.

And if that wasn’t enough to convince them how and why Wolverine is back, fans used the “it’s a multiverse” argument to justify why Jackman’s Wolverine is still alive.

Logan is set in the future. Deadpool 3 will be set BEFORE the events of Logan. — Din Django (@DinDjango) September 28, 2022

Logan was never canon to anything since they said a mutant hadn’t been born in 20 years or whatever it was it contradicts previous flicks so Logan is its own thing, rightfully so. — Ransack Magnus (@AxlWason) September 28, 2022

Does that make it right though? — ChancelorP (@chancelor_p) September 27, 2022

People are mad but they forgot about this end credit scene for Deadpool 😬pic.twitter.com/YOovTgV5C6 — G. (@trippyminded_) September 28, 2022

Ryan Reynolds announced in a recent video that Deadpool will have a third film installment and will be part of the MCU, and as part of Deadpool’s inclusion in the MCU lineup, he subtly announced that Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine.

While it’s not clear as to whether or not Logan or any Wolverine films would be canon to the MCU, fans theorized that Wolverine will be teaming up with the R-rated superhero as the X-Force could return in the third film.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to come out in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.