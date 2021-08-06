1 Character In The Suicide Squad Has DC Fans Going Wild

As soon as it was announced long after shooting on The Suicide Squad had wrapped that Sylvester Stallone had joined the ensemble, a lot of fans instantly guessed he’d be lending his distinct vocal delivery to King Shark.

After all, it was too late in the day for him to be playing a live-action character, and even though Steve Agee had been credited as Nanaue, the actor also played a part in the flesh as John Economos, which is without even mentioning Sly’s connection to James Gunn having appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Unsurprisingly, King Shark became an instant cult favorite from almost the second the first full-length trailer for the R-rated DCEU blockbuster dropped, and that’s only intensified now that the movie is playing in theaters and HBO Max. As you can see below, fans are absolutely obsessed with the hulking hybrid, with many calling him The Suicide Squad‘s highlight.

Stallone as King Shark is the new Vin Diesel as Groot…I hope this continues. King Shark was my favorite character in the new #SuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/fuDAHI9JBj — Wilson (@L_BOX419) August 6, 2021

Partway through The Suicide Squad, and every time King Shark says or does anything, I make a weird affectionate noise and whisper “I love him”. pic.twitter.com/uvBKPTriYd — X-Brickz (@BrickheadzX) August 6, 2021

#SuicideSquad was awesome, here are some of my favorite shots from the film. #kingshark pic.twitter.com/WUqXGVJd15 — Willjohnson77 (@Willjohnson771) August 6, 2021

⚠️ THE SUICIDE SQUAD SPOILERS ⚠️



king shark kenapa gemes bgt😭



mvs pic.twitter.com/7xIW1sxVnv — Movie Menfess (@moviemenfes) August 6, 2021

The Suicide Squad Gallery 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Just finished watching "The Suicide Squad". Wooo!

KING SHARK!#TheSuicideSquad — Jello Contreras (@Zeridood) August 6, 2021

The Suicide Squad was very good, extremely better than the 2016 movie.



King Shark is my favorite 🥰 pic.twitter.com/tPg5LB1Mmd — eU Bear (@BearUNLV) August 6, 2021

Suicide Squad was really good. Great performances from the cast, directed through a fun, self aware lens that never takes itself too seriously but still has a lot of heart. Action was as crazy and over the top as i expected it to be. Plus King Shark. Go see it just for him lol pic.twitter.com/oQpyOk9ryf — Rapoholic (@ZackbeDope) August 6, 2021

The hype for suicide squad was huge. and the king @JamesGunn delivered.



King Shark is my new favourite DC character — Daniel (@Hydr0Liq) August 6, 2021

Just wanted to hug King Shark thoughout the whole of the suicide squad tbh — harry stainer (@harrystainer2) August 1, 2021

King Shark really was the best part of Suicide Squad. Followed by the violence. — Iceberg Slim (@TheOGMikeLowery) August 6, 2021

The Suicide Squad was amazing! I gotta say my favorite character was King Shark played by Sylvester Stallone.



PSA: There are 2 post credit scenes. pic.twitter.com/POjplDrWyL — Fast2Furious4 (@Fast2Furious4) August 6, 2021

King Shark was for sure the best part of the movie. The Suicide Squad is definitely top 3 dceu — 🐢⚡️ (@drkjsphgr) August 6, 2021

If you’d told someone a couple of years back that they’d one day be watching a superhero movie where Sylvester Stallone voices a shark with a dad bod who wears shorts and a Hawaiian shirt, claims he could blend into a crowd if he wore a fake mustache and literally tore people in half, you’d probably be called crazy.

Just as well that ‘crazy’ is very much the operative word when it comes to The Suicide Squad, then, and it’s obvious that Gunn was given the creative freedom to do whatever he wanted no matter how insane it might be, with Stallone’s King Shark a huge part of that thanks to his bizarrely charming and lovable nature, even if he’s fond of human flesh.