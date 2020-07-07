The #1 Movie On Netflix Has A 17% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

If you have a Netflix subscription then you’re probably not hurting for top-tier television and movies to keep you busy. The service is home to an utterly gigantic offering of content, and luckily for us all, a large portion of it is good or great. For instance, this month alone has seen the platform grow with huge hits like Million Dollar Baby, The Karate Kid trilogy and Schindler’s List. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of stinkers that make their way into the mix, and sometimes those stinkers are the ones that somehow manage to end up at the top of Netflix’s charts.

That happens to be the case with the #1 spot on the Top 10 movies list right now, actually, as it’s being occupied by a new Netflix Original that’s been panned by critics and audiences alike. Desperados currently sits at a measly 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, and most reviewers feel the film falls short due to an outrageously stupid premise, poor jokes and a general sense that it’s simply trying too hard.

If you’ve watched the trailer for Desperados, you’d likely agree that “trying too hard” is probably the best way to describe the comedy. The film follows a group of female friends on a trip to Mexico to delete an email one of them sent to their new boyfriend, and as expected, nothing goes quite as well as they originally intended.

It’s an extraordinarily big leap to believe anyone would be so outrageously ridiculous as to do something like that, but better writing and jokes could’ve made it easier to buy into. As it stands, however, Desperados is a bust, and its time at #1 on the Top 10 movies list is certainly very surprising.

If you’re interested in checking it out just out of sheer curiosity, go for it, but you’re better off heading through here and seeing what else you can catch on Netflix throughout the remainder of July.